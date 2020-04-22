OKLAHOMA CITY — Abortions in Oklahoma can resume fully starting Friday, a federal judge ordered Monday.
U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin granted, in part, a preliminary injunction halting enforcement of the state’s coronavirus-related abortion ban while litigation continues on the issue.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter plans to appeal the ruling to the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.
On March 27, Gov. Kevin Stitt said abortions were included in his temporary ban on minor medical procedures and elective surgeries. The Center for Reproductive Rights and other abortion rights groups sued the state and Stitt over his executive order.
Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.