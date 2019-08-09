OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorneys on Thursday argued the pros and cons of a new law that will determine how alcohol is distributed throughout Oklahoma.
Petitioners representing a dozen local and national alcohol businesses are asking Oklahoma County District Judge Thomas Prince to block the implementation of Senate Bill 608, which they claim violates the state’s constitution.
SB 608 would require that the top 25 wine and spirits brands, ranked by sales, be made available to all wholesale distributors within Oklahoma. It was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in May and is set to go into effect Aug. 29.
Stitt, the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission and the state of Oklahoma are defendants in the lawsuit.
