First down | Story of the game
Oklahoma State moved the ball and Kansas didn’t
Both teams struggled on third down, with each team’s conversion percentage under 36%. Oklahoma State still finished with 481 total yards, while Kansas had 290. OSU running back Chuba Hubbard outscored and outgained the Jayhawks in the first half. He rushed for 100 first-half yards and two touchdowns. Kansas had zero points and 96 total yards at halftime.
Second down | Matchup that mattered
Cowboys defense has another good game
Good performances from the OSU defense have become a trend over the past three games. The Cowboys are now plus-8 in turnovers in those three games after the three-interception performance by the defense Saturday against KU. OSU nearly posted a shutout, keeping the Jayhawks off the scoreboard until they scored all 13 of their points in the fourth quarter.
Third down | Game MVP
Dillon Stoner
Dillon Stoner used the bye week to get more comfortable playing as the outside receiver, and it paid off against the Jayhawks. He finished with a career-high 150 yards on five catches and scored two touchdowns.
Fourth down | What’s next
Will the winning streak continue?
OSU will try for its longest winning streak of the season when it travels to Morgantown, West Virginia, to take on the Mountaineers next week. A win would be the fourth in a row for the Cowboys and their fifth straight against the Mountaineers. West Virginia hasn’t defeated OSU since 2014.