What do you want readers to know about the Owasso Reporter?
We are a local newspaper that publishes once a week on Wednesdays. We are a multimedia company that also handles online and digital solutions for our customers.
What do you do at the office?
I’m the senior multimedia consultant for the Owasso, Collinsville and Skiatook areas.
What made you start or get into this type of work?
When I was a little girl I used to visit my Aunt Diane at the Quad City Times. She handled classified advertising for many years. I loved watching the action at the paper and the smell of it; it was love at first sniff. As I grew up and started working most of the jobs I had, I was asked to handle marketing/PR. I finally was hired to be an advertising executive at the Pryor Daily Times. I have been doing it ever since.
What is your favorite memory at the Reporter?
A few years ago, we did an items drive during the holidays. We were able to fill a van with toiletries, food and paper products for people in need in our community. I love giving back to our community.
What are some struggles/challenges you face within your industry?
People think that we only do print and that we are dying. We are so much more than newspaper. Print may be on the decline in a lot of areas, but we are still very strong. We are the voice of our communities. We depend on the support of the community through advertising and subscriptions. Without that, there isn’t a place to read about your neighbors, clip out articles and pictures for scrapbooks, keep up with what’s happening in local government and school systems and more.
What is some advice you would give to someone starting off in your profession?
Plan on working hard. You will hear “no,” but every “no” you hear means you are that much closer to a “yes.” Have integrity, be honest and build relationships with the people in your community. Trust in God always.
Karen Bennett
Owasso Reporter
202 E. 2nd Ave., Ste. 101, Owasso
918)-272-1155