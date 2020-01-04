Here’s a New Year’s resolution — and challenge — for hunters and anglers. Keep enjoying that super lean, super healthy wild-caught fish and game, but do it in a low-fat way, without bacon, without the added fats, sodium, and sugars.
Parts of life as a quinquagenarian these past few years hit me upside the head like a 300-pound side of beef, and watching what I eat has become a regular part of life. After a year and 70 pounds lost, I laid off my hardcore vegan(ish) ways in recent months but kept hold of the best of what I learned from that strict diet.
Cutting out everything sinful for a good long stretch provides a platform to see just how dietary habits impact the way you feel — immediately — and how too much salt or refined carbs and sugars and fatty foods hit your daily performance. If I still want to be out hunting and fishing in my 80s, these are important things to keep in mind.
I’ve learned a few different things about how to cook some things and — this is key — I know my palate has changed. Food tastes just fine without that added dash of the salt-shaker. Whole milk now, to me, tastes like drinking heavy cream. Who knew I’d end up going for soy- or oat-milk lattes and almond milk in my morning oatmeal and fruit?
That’s right, oatmeal — and fruit, and chia seeds and hemp seeds and milled flax seeds too.
Wild fish and game is lean, healthy food, but about 90 percent of the recipes we have for our favorite foods start with strips of bacon or a bowl of buttermilk, flour dredge and a 375-degree pot of peanut oil. We’re killing that deer and crappie twice — the second time that pure lean protein falls prey to added fat and salt.
Let’s be real, though. It tastes good! Folks still ask me for a link to the column on Mallard Stroganoff. Ohhh, that rich, creamy goodness on a cold winter’s day. The recipe for Mrs. Morgan’s Mulligan Squirrel Stew got a repeat last winter after its debut in the World in December 2008. Some oldies are always goodies. And I get more email requests for the Day’s Limit Duck Gumbo than those two favorites combined. That one starts with bacon and includes smoked sausage, so how can you go wrong?
I still love ’em too. I’ll keep making them for my family and friends — but on rarer occasions.
These days, I’m more into stuff like stir fry and smaller portions, which is what was behind my latest, Half-a-Day’s Limit Dove Stir Fry. It’s good when you get a full day’s limit of 15, to stretch that bag of small birds to two meals for me and my wife. It’s also good when your shooting is half-fast.
Get it? Missing birds is a way of fasting.
I just can’t let go of a joke that needs explaining. It’s the dad in me.
On Sept. 14, I brought home 14 doves. That made two freezer bags with seven breasts each. I know the limit is 15 on doves, by the way, but seven was half of my limit that day. My recipe, my title.
The recipe combines a variety of things from websites I’ve perused that happen to match what now lives in my pantry. I just had to put it down on paper — and in a video. I used doves this time, but it would work as well with venison, duck or goose, or lean beef.
How ultra-healthy this dinner becomes with the agave nectar and arrowroot, I have no idea, but those things are a part of my pantry now instead of brown sugar and cornstarch. As far as the arrowroot goes, I have to say I like using it better than cornstarch — it just seems to work better, there are fewer lump issues and my sauce isn’t cloudy.
The whole agave versus sugar debate is beyond me, but the sweetness factor comes through and it takes less volume so, that just seems to make sense to me.
The truly good one is the coconut aminos.
Did you just ask, what the heck is that? Me too, 6 months ago.
Suffice to say that coconut concoction has all the flavor of soy sauce and it’s 90 mg sodium per serving while my “reduced sodium” soy sauce packs 540 mg. That’s truly “low sodium” right there.
I also stir “fry” with a small amount of olive oil. I use a nonstick spray. Honestly, you can barely call it frying. I end up adding water or low-sodium vegetable broth most times, so in reality it’s sort of a fry-steam operation.
Instead of putting my stuff over a bed of white rice (nuthin’ but starch), I use a wild rice mix for that added boost of fiber, proteins and other nutrients white rice lacks. Whole grains are good food.
But the main thing here is, no added sugar, flavorful herbs and spices, garlic and ginger, a minimum of added sodium and, especially — no bacon, no cream cheese.