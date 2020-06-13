So many factors roll into the mix with three rivers, 200 bass boats and 400 anglers in the Bassmaster Central Open at Three Forks Harbor Thursday through Saturday, it just can’t help but turn out to be a fascinating contest.
Let’s tick off a few points:
The timing
With early season cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, the anglers are diving into Open No. 1 at a time when they normally might have a couple of regionals already under their belts, tourneys that likely would have treated them nicely with spawning-season bites.
These guys are champing at the bit. The next two Central Open tourneys don’t come around until September and October, so this will be a hungry field of hungry competitors indeed.
The big debuts
The event is a debut for Three Forks Harbor, BASS and the Arkansas River.
Hit hard by the 2019 flood, only a portion of the Three Forks River Center opened this week, and the grounds still show the lasting impacts of the floods.
Muskogee City County Port Authority Director Scott Robinson said the staff there is “anxious and excited” to show they are ready again to host a crowd, however.
This the first high-profile tourney to hit Muskogee since 2016. High, strong flows — including record-setting floods this time last year — have been ongoing for months on end.
“It’s changed a lot,” said Bokoshe angler Chris Jones, who won the September 2013 Central Open at Muskogee to punch a ticket to the Bassmaster Classic. “People who come from out of town better not come and expect to run where they’ve always run.”
Park Hill pro Jason Christie, looking for his first major tournament win on a venue where a major tourney prize has always eluded him, said the river has indeed changed.
“Nothing has really changed as far as where the fish live, but it has changed a lot on getting around. There are sandbars in places that used to be 10 feet deep and where there used to be sandbars 10 feet high there are holes 30 feet deep,” he said.
Time and crowds
With seven hours to fish on Thursday and Friday, anglers will play a tricky game of run-for-the-fishes. Much will depend on which place an angler draws for starting position — and what they’ve found in practice.
Miles of river are in play, but the backwater areas tend to draw the most sticks, and they can get crowded in a hurry.
BASS Elite Series angler Dale Hightower of Sand Springs did a little math on those seven-hour days, and it was scary.
Anglers who chose to pass through a lock to go far upstream, or downstream, might cut three to four hours off their fishing time for motoring.
“If you do that, you might not have but about three hours to fish,” he said. “That’s not much time. If you do that, you better have them biting right when you get there.”
An Open field of about 150 boats usually sorts itself out nicely at Muskogee, with about a third of the field locking upriver or down and the majority in the Muskogee pool, Hightower said.
With 200 boats and shorter fishing days, who knows how things might sort out.
“It’s tough competition in the Opens this year with a lot of really good anglers,” he said. “There are going to be some tough decisions to make.”
Weighty matters
The pros are guessing the angler who can bring in weight that averages somewhere between 13 and 16 pounds a day will take home the prize.
“The river never really fully shows itself in a tournament like this,” Christie said. “Three or four hours of fishing really isn’t that much on the river.”
Five fish for 16 pounds will be a good bag. Repeating at that weight for a second day will be the major challenge given the size of the field and that the river flow can change on a daily basis.
The winning weight at Muskogee in June 2016 was 45 pounds, 8 ounces.
Decisions, decisions
Getting a late takeoff draw likely means any nearby spots will be taken, Christie said.
Secret spots on this fishery are pretty much a thing of the past, so crowding into some backwater with everyone else could be the only option against running 70 mph the first 90 minutes and last 90 minutes of the day.
“And then you have the barge traffic that can really mess you up,” Hightower said. “A lot can go wrong.”
At that Central Open in 2016, Christie fell just 3 ounces short of the win, and in third place.
He wants to erase that mark.
“I only ended up fishing about 30 minutes because of a barge and I lost by a few ounces that time,” he said. “It’s all in the cards you play when you go through that lock.”
Other considerations are the river flows, the barges, your place in the draw, and your confidence in the fish.
“That’s why it’s so hard to win on the river,” Christie said. “It’s going to be a fun event. To me, I’m trying to win and that’s what it’s all about.”