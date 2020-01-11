If one image captures this latter portion of the 2019-20 waterfowl season, it’s the one that guide Brad Albeck posted to his Albeck’s Adventures Facebook page on Jan. 2.
It shows the guide’s legs propped up on the edge of his layout blind. He’s wearing blue jeans, white socks and camouflage Crocs, and in the background are his goose decoys and blue skies.
Blue skies, no wind, 61 degrees, and he noted they only shot four birds that morning.
It was one telling moment with a guide who still is finding ducks and geese for his hunters on a daily basis, but like waterfowl hunters across the state, he definitely is working hard at it.
The question is on the air ... and on my voicemail and message strings and in my email: “Where are the birds?”
Fresh migrants have not pushed south in noticeable numbers since mid-November. Birds that are here are wary and hard to find.
Waterfowl biologists in Oklahoma and Kansas confirm that this season looks rough so far. They also confirm that the most-asked question this year is the same question asked year after year.
“It’s kind of the joke among biologists when we get together in flyway meetings,” said Tom Birdrowski, state waterfowl biologist for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. “It’s, ‘Who had the ducks?’ and no one ever claims to have them.”
Waterfowl populations are not suffering, but mid-winter aerial surveys recently completed in Oklahoma and Kansas painted a tough situation for waterfowl hunters in the first week of January.
“It looked poor, very poor. It was ugly out there,” said Josh Richardson, migratory waterfowl biologist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Richardson flies aerial surveys from Keystone Lake west and said from what he has observed, and from what he has heard in conversations with techs and biologists who flew over or walked other areas, this year is lacking.
“A lot of times I’ll be flying along and will hit a spot where I’ll count 10,000 (or) 15,000 on a stretch of river,” he said. “This year, if I found a group of 500 that was a big number.”
Compared to the long-term trend, he expects this winter’s count to be “way down.”
The mid-winter “count,” an index and not a detailed accounting of individual birds, marks a trend over time. A weather event one week either side of the count can greatly impact the numbers year to year.
An index in the range of 750,000 to 1 million the first week of January indicates a pretty good year, Richardson said.
In January 2017, the index number was 420,000. In 2018, it popped up to about 900,000. But in 2019, it dropped again to 355,000.
Counts are far from compiled at this point for 2020, but Richardson said a rough guess has the number even lower than last year.
Exacerbating the problem is the amount of rain in the past year, particularly in the eastern half of the state, he said.
“You fly along and you see a half-dozen ducks on a pond here, two there, four there,” Richardson said. “There are birds around, but it’s definitely not anywhere near the numbers we typically have.”
Birdrowski had a similar report out of Kansas, with fair to low numbers of birds, and birds that are spread out in small groups here, there, everywhere.
“We didn’t see the large concentrations, but all those small numbers start to add up,” Birdrowski said.
Both biologists emphasized there are hot spots around both states. In Kansas, it’s to the southeast around the Neosho basin. In Oklahoma, the Fort Cobb area is one.
When the weather turns — and the forecast for the days ahead appears to show snow cover in Nebraska and the Dakotas and low temperatures that will ice-over Kansas waters — all those scattered groups could be forced back together and, if Oklahomans are lucky, pushed south.
Albeck said things could get good the last week or 10 days of the season.
“You just grin and bear it and hunt through it,” Albeck said. “The last seven days or so we’re struggling, but we hunt two times a day, shoot some in the morning and some in the afternoon, and you do all you can to keep people happy.”
Mixed bags, rather than racks of Canada geese and green-headed mallard drakes, are more common of late, but it will change, he said.
“We’re getting pintails, widgeons, shovelers, a few mallards,” Albeck said. “The green-winged teal are awesome.”
And it’s always something, he said.
“You can’t have everything right all the time, then it wouldn’t be a challenge,” he said with a laugh. “That’s what keeps us coming back next year.”