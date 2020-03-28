2020 Spring Wild Turkey Seasons

Youth Season April 4-5

Spring turkey season opens for youth hunters Saturday and Sunday in all but the southeast region of the state. The season is open to hunters younger than age 18 who are accompanied by an adult age 18 or older. The adult hunter may not hunt or possess any archery equipment or firearms in the field. Youth hunters age 16-17 must possess a hunting license and turkey license, or proof of exemption.

Spring Turkey Season

The regular turkey season opens April 6-May 6 statewide except the southeastern region. Hunters need a hunting license and turkey license or proof of exemption. The annual limit is 3 toms, with county limits observed.

Southeast region season

The eight-county southeast region opens April 18-19 for youth season and April 20-May 6 for all. The season limit is one tom turkey from any one of the eight counties.

Details

For detailed information find regulations at wildlifedepartment.com, download the Go Outdoors app at gooutdoorsoklahoma.com or find printed regulations were sporting goods are sold.