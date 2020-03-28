The general word for Oklahoma turkey populations is they are healthy but smaller, and mature toms are fewer, and that could make hunting tougher in some areas.
To prepare for a tough season, it is wise to get advice from someone who has really been there, who has experienced it all, knows the tricks and has the resume to back it up.
That’s why this column contains absolutely zero advice from me.
Local guide Jack Morris — folks call him “Turkey Jack” — is another story.
The professional guide provides pro tips for the World occasionally, and I’ve worked a 10-for-one into this column.
The spring youth season in the southeast region opens April 18 and regular season April 20 in the southeast. But in the rest of the state, the youth season is open Saturday and Sunday, and the regular season begins April 6. That doesn’t leave much time for scouting.
Jack and I teamed up on a (ultimately doomed) cable TV experiment some years ago that included each of us taking a grand slam with Osceola turkeys in Florida, Easterns in Kansas and Missouri, Merriam’s turkeys in Nebraska and, of course, a pair of Rio Grande subspecies in Oklahoma.
Each of our hunts started well before the day we sat in the brush with shotguns and cameras, and that’s where the advice in this column begins, about a week before the hunt.
Tip No. 1 is to know where you need to go and talk to people. That includes calling landowners and game wardens and chatting with folks at the local cafe. Some places within a few miles might be better or worse.
Wherever we went across the country, Morris knew people and what we were headed into. He spoke with landowners and knew what they’d been seeing of late — even on places where he had hunted many times before.
Don’t rely on your old spot being the same as it’s always been. That’s Tip No. 2.
Some areas across Oklahoma hit by floods in 2019 have changed quite a lot.
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation biologist Eric Suttles, the eastern wild turkey project leader in the southeast region, said some wildlife management areas still have road problems all across the eastern portion of the state because of continued wet weather.
Don’t just ask about the turkeys — ask about access, local roads, neighbors and vantage points you can easily access. That’s Tip No. 3.
“I have 32 loads of gravel ready to go, but it needs to dry up first,” Suttles said.
As for the turkey population, Suttles said birds in the southeast region continue to hold their own, with surveys showing the same production index of roughly two poults per hen, for the state’s eastern wild turkeys. That’s consistent with the past several years. No real decrease; no real increase.
“Whatever you had last year, expect about the same,” Suttles said. “I have been out every day this week and I’ve been listening for birds in the morning to see what we have. I’m hearing birds everywhere I go, but it’s thin. ... There are plenty still to go and chase, but it’s thin.”
Biologist Rod Smith, southwest region supervisor for the wildlife department, compiles reports for the rest of the state, and winter brood counts of Rio Grande and hybrid birds showed depressed production in most areas due to record rains — and drought — in 2019.
“What I think we’re going to see for hunters is a few less mature birds. We didn’t add a lot of jakes the past couple of years, so between harvest and natural mortality we expect the number of mature birds to be down,” Smith said. “In the west, the farther south the more the impact. It’s less of an impact from (Interstate 40) north.”
Central and northern parts of the state likely will see hunting production similar to 2019, he said.
Southwest Oklahoma was hit hard with heavy rains and then fell into severe drought. Rios are resilient, but they were hit with a double-whammy in the southwest.
“It’s been hotter,” Morris said of his observations this season. “As far as the number of toms being killed this year, it’s not going to be as good in some areas as others. There will be pockets where it’s good, but you have to scout harder.”
Hunt a new area with your ears first, before dawn and from a high vantage and, preferably, on a windless morning. That’s Tip Nos. 4-6.
Approach it as an observer, quietly. The world will most often wake up just fine without your urging it with barred owl calls and coyote howls. Use those only as needed.
Wait, listen and watch, Morris said. That’s Tip No. 7.
If the area is completely new to you, wait until mid-day to venture out. That’s Tip No. 8.
“Get out to the paths and trails, game crossing areas, look for tracks, dusting areas,” Morris said. “I was out on horseback the other day when I found strutting marks in the sand.”
Find turkey tracks and droppings. It helps to know the difference between tom, hen and jake, but male or female both are good to see.
“If you start finding the girls, generally you’ll find the boys not too far from them,” Morris said. That’s Tip No. 9.
Scout for turkeys not much differently than you scout for white-tailed deer. Be quiet and observe.
“Just don’t (be) busting in there,” Morris said. “If you’re getting in that close, you’d better be hunting by then.” And that’s Tip No. 10.