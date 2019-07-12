Join us to celebrate the best in high school sports in northeast Oklahoma
When: Saturday, June 22, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: Marriott Southern Hills Tulsa, 1902 E. 71st St., Tulsa
2019 Keynote Speaker: Emeka Nnaka
Former championship semi-pro football player and motivational speaker
Emeka Nnaka is a professional motivational speaker and leading advocate for individuals with physical challenges. He brings a message of determination, inspiration, and hope to audiences of all ages, young and old.
A former championship semi-pro football player, Emeka sustained an injury that would end his career. In the face of the most extreme of circumstances, he chose not to give in and not give up.
Emeka is uniquely qualified to present life, its challenges, and its opportunities from the perspective of someone who found strength through tremendous adversity.
He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation Services from Langston University recently graduated with his master’s in Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma.
Recently, Emeka was featured on the Ellen Show where he was recognized for his service to the community and resilience through life’s challenges.
As a speaker, coach, and advocate, Emeka inspires others to remain hopeful through life’s circumstances, love one another well, and pursue their best possible future.
About the awards
The All World Sports Awards banquet is an evening to celebrate high school student-athletes and their achievements. Our special guest and keynote speaker for the evening is former championship semi-pro football player and motivational speaker, Emeka Nnaka. In addition to a keynote speech and Q & A from Nnaka, there will be a plated dinner and an awards ceremony for the finalists.
Awards given out at the event include:
Athletes of the Year
Volleyball, softball, boys & girls cross country, football offense & defense, wrestling, boys & girls basketball, boys & girls swimming, boys & girls golf, boys & girls track, boys & girls tennis, boys & girls soccer, and baseball.
Specialty awards
Boys & Girls Athlete of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Boys & Girls Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Boys & Girls Coach of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Sportsmanship Award, and Fans of the Year.
Winners in the sports categories will be awarded a $500 scholarship. Winners in the special awards categories will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship and winners of the scholar-athlete awards will be awarded a $2,000 scholarship.