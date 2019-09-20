By Judy Allen • For the Tulsa World
Football season has kicked in and Oklahomans spend Saturdays either camping out in front of the TV or traveling to alma maters, setting up tents, coolers and grills and tailgating the day away. You’ll find them donning orange and black, crimson and cream and blue and gold every weekend.
Take-out tailgates
Dozens of local restaurants offer take-out options for the big game, and you’ll score major points with offerings from these popular spots.
Lambrusco’z To Go
918-496-1246
The popular deli’s football menu features group-sized portions of their popular menu items: white queso, Mexican layered dip and game day corn and pimento cheese dip as well as platters of wings, kielbasa, tortilla wraps and sandwich sliders. lambruscoz.com
MAD Eats Owasso
918-401-4353
Whether headed to Chapman Stadium or the couch to watch the big game, the fried chicken platter from MAD Eats is a perfect choice. Choose half or whole chicken (4 or 8 pieces), served with Asian slaw, mac & cheese, tater tots and buttermilk biscuits, as well as two sauces. Half chicken $16, whole chicken, $29. madeatsok.com
Lassalle’s New Orleans Deli
918-582-6652
Grab a whole muffaletta (smoked ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese and olive salad) or veggie muffaletta (eggplant, portobello mushrooms, broccoli, onions and bell peppers with olive salad and provolone cheese). Slice it up at the game. $18.99 each. lasallesneworleansdeli.com
Siegi’s Sausage Factory
918-492-8988
Pick up brats for the grill — the market’s house-made sausages are available smoked or uncooked, ready for a simmer in your favorite beer. Pair with sides of German, Austrian or American-style potato salads, tabouli or mashed potatoes. siegis.com
Make your own tailgating fare
Chili, burgers, chips and dips are a given at any tailgate, but these portable snacks make for a delicious alternative and can either be prepped ahead of time or easily assembled on the spot.
French Onion Dip
Makes about 3½ cups
French onion dip and ruffled chips are an essential at any football watch party — step up your game by making it yourself.
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 yellow onion, finely chopped
1 red onion, finely chopped
1½ cups sour cream
1 cup mayonnaise
½ cup finely chopped green onions
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are very tender and golden brown, about 30 minutes. Set aside to cool.
2. In a bowl, stir together sour cream, mayonnaise, green onion, Worcestershire and cooled onions. Season with salt and pepper and chill until ready to serve.
Hot Ham and Cheese Sliders
Makes 12
Use this recipe as a template for creative tailgate sandwiches — switch it up with roast beef and cheddar or corned beef, Swiss and thousand island dressing.
For the butter sauce:
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
½ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon salt
For the sandwiches:
1 12-count pack square soft white dinner rolls, such as Kings Hawaiian Sweet Rolls
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
⅔ pound sliced Swiss or white cheddar cheese
½ pound sliced Black Forest ham
Heat oven to 350°. Alternately, heat a grill to medium-low.
1. In a small bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients for the butter sauce. Set aside.
2. Using a serrated bread knife, slice the rolls in half horizontally, keeping the top and bottom halves intact. Spread the Dijon mustard evenly over the cut sides of the roll tops and bottoms.
3. Place the bottom half of the bread, cut side up, in a 9-by-13-inch baking pan (Or, if you are planning to grill, on a large, double layer of aluminum foil.) Place half of the cheese in an even layer over bread. Top with all of the ham, followed by the remaining cheese. Cover with the roll tops.
4. Spoon the butter sauce over the top of the rolls, letting it drip down the sides. Cover pan with foil (Or roll up the foil, completely encasing the buttered rolls in a tightly sealed package).
5. Bake (or grill) until the tops are golden brown and the cheese is melted, 20-25 minutes (Will probably take significantly less time on the grill). Let cool for a few minutes before transferring the sandwich block to a cutting board. Slice into sandwiches and serve, warm or room temperature.
Hobo Tailgate Fries
Serves 4 to 6
For quick prep, grab pulled pork, coleslaw and a jar of barbecue sauce from your favorite barbecue joint or supermarket.
1 26-ounce bag frozen crinkle-cut fries
2 tablespoons canola or olive oil
½ cup barbecue sauce
3 cups pulled pork
1½ cups shredded pepper jack cheese
1½ cups shredded medium cheddar cheese
Coleslaw, for serving, optional
Sliced green onions, for serving, optional
1. Heat a grill to high. In a bowl, toss fries with oil. In another bowl, combine barbecue sauce and pulled pork.
2. Tear off two 12-inch pieces of aluminum foil. Crimp the ends and sides to make two boats. Divide fries among the boats so that they lay in a single layer. Cook on grill until golden brown and crispy, about 15 minutes
3. Divide cheese and pork evenly among fry boats. Cook for 5 more minutes or until the cheese melts. Remove from grill and top with coleslaw and green onions, if using. Serve immediately.
4. Alternatively, arrange fries on a rimmed baking sheet and proceed, baking at 450 degrees.