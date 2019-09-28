BEGGS — The two masked killers who fatally shot a woman and her parents early Sept. 7 drove a four-door sedan resembling an Oklahoma City attorney’s silver 2010 Lexus, investigators reported in requests to search her home, law office and the car.
Investigators searched the home and law office Sept. 13 and the Lexus Sept. 18 for evidence against attorney Keegan Harroz related to the deaths or to a related accusation. Investigators reported recovering a gun, six boxes of ammunition, gloves, passports and dozens of other items in those searches.
Harroz, 36, has not been charged in the deaths but is facing a witness intimidation charge in Okmulgee County District Court. She was arrested Sept. 13 in the intimidation case and released Friday after her bail was reduced from $1 million to $150,000.
Found dead inside the home near Beggs on Sept. 7 were Tiffany Eichor, 43, and her parents, Jack Chandler, 65, and Evelyn Chandler, 69.
Investigators have focused on Harroz because she is both in a relationship with and representing Barry Titus, who is accused in a pending felony case of assaulting Eichor in 2017 while they were dating. Witnesses told investigators that Titus, 37, had made threats to kill the family. He has not been charged.
“I have great concern for my safety,” Eichor wrote in June in a petition for a protective order against Titus, whom she described as her “ex-partner.”
Investigators filed search warrant records in Oklahoma County District Court on Friday. They reveal many new details about the fatal shootings and the evidence gathered so far.
Much of the details come from a surveillance camera recording that stopped when the killers cut off electricity to the victims’ house before kicking in the front door.
Around 3 a.m. Sept. 7, the light-colored four-door sedan can be seen slowly passing the residence, turning around and then stopping. Two people wearing hats, masks and gloves can be seen getting out five minutes later and approaching the residence.
“After noting the drastic physical difference in the stature of the two suspects, your affiant viewed known height information for Keegan Harroz and Barry Titus,” an Okmulgee County sheriff’s investigator, Duston Todd, wrote in a court affidavit.
He wrote that Harroz is reportedly 5 feet 6 inches tall while Titus is reportedly 6 feet 5 inches tall, “physical descriptions consistent with those observed on the victim’s surveillance video.”
Investigators learned that Titus had told his probation officer he would be in Texas with his “wife,” Harroz, between Sept. 6 and 10. Investigators then learned that they had traveled to McKinney, Texas, in the 2010 Lexus.
Investigators have evidence that the vehicle that was seen outside the victims’ home was going south at a high speed on the highway that leads to McKinney, they reported. Investigators suspect that the early morning timing of the trip was to try to establish an alibi. Investigators specifically describe the vehicle as having features similar to those on a 2010 Lexus.
Attorney David McKenzie, who is representing Harroz, told The Oklahoman on Friday that “there are two sides to every story.”
He said there is evidence that Harroz and Titus were in a hotel in Texas on Sept. 7 and that efforts are underway to get proof they didn’t leave the room that night.
Investigators said Harroz knew where Eichor was because she had hired a private investigator in January to find her.
Also, one of her clients who was facing a drug trafficking charge told investigators that Harroz asked him in January to plant “dope” at the residence near Beggs, then contact law enforcement and “snitch” on the victims. The client reported that Harroz “stated to him that if he wanted to save himself that he needed to do exactly as she said,” according to investigators. The client also reported that Harroz informed him that “this was an act of revenge.”
Eichor reported in her request for a protective order that she had found a package under the porch in January with a substance resembling illegal drugs. The substance turned out to be powdered sugar.
Investigators said the incident is the basis for the witness-intimidation charge against Harroz.