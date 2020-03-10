KISS Review

KISS performs at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Friday, August 29, 2014. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 Matt Barnard

The KISS Army has reason to deploy in Tulsa one final time. Formed in January 1973, KISS is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band that has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. KISS took the rock world by storm in the 1970s, inspiring legions of fans to enlist in the KISS Army, the band’s official fan club. KISS unmasked in the 1980s, reunited with original members in the 1990s and continues to rock ’n’ roll all night with a current lineup of Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer. Now, it’s time for a KISS goodbye. The band will perform Thursday night at BOK Center as part of its End of the Road Tour. See pages D6-7 for a revisiting of the band’s history in Tulsa.

Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Tags

Scene Writer

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389