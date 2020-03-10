The KISS Army has reason to deploy in Tulsa one final time. Formed in January 1973, KISS is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band that has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. KISS took the rock world by storm in the 1970s, inspiring legions of fans to enlist in the KISS Army, the band’s official fan club. KISS unmasked in the 1980s, reunited with original members in the 1990s and continues to rock ’n’ roll all night with a current lineup of Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer. Now, it’s time for a KISS goodbye. The band will perform Thursday night at BOK Center as part of its End of the Road Tour. See pages D6-7 for a revisiting of the band’s history in Tulsa.
KISS goodbye
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Oklahoma's first confirmed case of coronavirus is a Tulsa County resident recovering under isolation at home
-
Tulsa, six counties approve Sunday liquor store sales
-
Colorado group buys Remington Tower, plans to convert it into luxury apartments
-
'It's time to go:' Longtime family-run Tulsa hardware store plans to close, owner says
-
Stillwater man killed parents in south Tulsa, staged a burglary, police allege
promotion
Celebrate how far we've come in the region and get excited about the future in these two special editions
promotion
Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets.
Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…