Kansas 83, OSU 58

OSU (14-14, 4-11) Reb

Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.

McGriff 31 6-14 1-3 3-4 3-5 4 16

Anei 29 3-9 0-0 1-2 2-5 1 7

Laurent 24 0-2 0-0 0-0 1-8 2 0

Likekele 35 3-8 0-0 5-7 0-6 3 11

Waters 32 4-7 1-3 2-2 0-2 3 11

Dziagwa 11 1-6 1-6 0-0 0-0 1 3

Ka. Boone 11 1-3 0-0 4-4 0-1 4 4

Anderson 12 1-2 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 2

Ke. Boone 7 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2

Roessink 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0

Mitchell 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0

team 1-3

TOTALS 200 20-52 3-12 15-19 7-32 19 58

Assists: Anei 2, Ka. Boone 2, Mitchell, Anderson, Waters, Laurent. Blocks: Anei 4, Likekele 2, McGriff, Laurent, Ke. Boone. Turnovers: McGriff 3, Likekele 3, Anei 2, Laurent 2, Anderson 2, Waters. Steals: Anei, Likekele, Waters, Ka. Boone.

Kansas (25-3, 14-1) Reb

Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.

Azubuike 27 6-7 0-0 7-8 8-16 1 19

Garrett 31 2-8 0-3 1-1 1-3 2 5

Dotson 27 3-12 1-4 4-5 0-5 2 11

Moss 27 3-7 3-6 0-0 0-4 2 9

Agbaji 27 5-9 2-6 3-3 0-0 1 15

Braun 22 3-5 3-4 1-1 0-2 2 10

Enaruna 17 1-4 1-3 1-2 1-2 1 4

McCormack 16 5-10 0-0 0-0 2-4 4 10

Teahan 3 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0

Jankovich 3 0-1 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0

team 0-1

TOTALS 200 28-64 10-28 17-20 13-38 15 83

Assists: Garrett 7, Dotson 4, Azubuike 2, Moss, Agbaji, McCormack. Blocks: Azubuike 3, McCormack. Turnovers: Azubuike 2, Dotson 2, McCormack 2, Garrett, Agbaji, Braun, Jankovich. Steals: Garrett, Dotson, Moss.

Oklahoma State 25 33 — 58 Kansas 35 48 — 83

Att.: 16,300. Technicals: OSU, McGriff.

