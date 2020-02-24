Kansas 83, OSU 58
OSU (14-14, 4-11) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
McGriff 31 6-14 1-3 3-4 3-5 4 16
Anei 29 3-9 0-0 1-2 2-5 1 7
Laurent 24 0-2 0-0 0-0 1-8 2 0
Likekele 35 3-8 0-0 5-7 0-6 3 11
Waters 32 4-7 1-3 2-2 0-2 3 11
Dziagwa 11 1-6 1-6 0-0 0-0 1 3
Ka. Boone 11 1-3 0-0 4-4 0-1 4 4
Anderson 12 1-2 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 2
Ke. Boone 7 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2
Roessink 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0
Mitchell 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0
team 1-3
TOTALS 200 20-52 3-12 15-19 7-32 19 58
Assists: Anei 2, Ka. Boone 2, Mitchell, Anderson, Waters, Laurent. Blocks: Anei 4, Likekele 2, McGriff, Laurent, Ke. Boone. Turnovers: McGriff 3, Likekele 3, Anei 2, Laurent 2, Anderson 2, Waters. Steals: Anei, Likekele, Waters, Ka. Boone.
Kansas (25-3, 14-1) Reb
Min FG 3pt FT O-T F Pt.
Azubuike 27 6-7 0-0 7-8 8-16 1 19
Garrett 31 2-8 0-3 1-1 1-3 2 5
Dotson 27 3-12 1-4 4-5 0-5 2 11
Moss 27 3-7 3-6 0-0 0-4 2 9
Agbaji 27 5-9 2-6 3-3 0-0 1 15
Braun 22 3-5 3-4 1-1 0-2 2 10
Enaruna 17 1-4 1-3 1-2 1-2 1 4
McCormack 16 5-10 0-0 0-0 2-4 4 10
Teahan 3 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0
Jankovich 3 0-1 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0
team 0-1
TOTALS 200 28-64 10-28 17-20 13-38 15 83
Assists: Garrett 7, Dotson 4, Azubuike 2, Moss, Agbaji, McCormack. Blocks: Azubuike 3, McCormack. Turnovers: Azubuike 2, Dotson 2, McCormack 2, Garrett, Agbaji, Braun, Jankovich. Steals: Garrett, Dotson, Moss.
Oklahoma State 25 33 — 58 Kansas 35 48 — 83
Att.: 16,300. Technicals: OSU, McGriff.