Coweta Volleyball is inviting championship competition onto the floor at Coweta’s Intermediate High School in hopes of using their pressure to improve the Lady Tigers’ play as the season progresses.
Defending State 4A Champion Tulsa Victory Christian Academy fit the bill last week, challenging the home team for a 3-0 victory.
Victory Christian took command early and was never seriously challenged on the scoreboard. They orchestrated 14-25, 17-25, 13-25 set scores, although the Lady Tigers did briefly battle midway through the second set. In that set, Heather Stiles scored several straight points to tie the score at 10-10. Alexxia Mercer added some points of her own to keep the pressure on before Victory regained control and pulled away to win.
“Tonight, it didn’t go our way. We competed but it wasn’t enough against a great team,” Head Coach Tony Ramos said. “(We had) Too many mental errors and we didn’t have a response to their attackers. Teams like the one they (Victory Christian) have, you can’t give them inch. We made too many mistakes serving when the game was tied.
“We played well early in the game, but we couldn’t keep up with them due to passing errors or serving errors. Great teams win from them — we will get better tomorrow.”
Victory was especially good at hitting the back corners for key points instead of hitting the ball long on those opportunities, which the Lady Tigers tend to do.
Linzy Dill had seven kills while Heather Stiles led in assists with 15. Libero Kaycee Stiles had 10 assists while Madison Swift had all four blocks recorded by Coweta.
Coweta hosted Tahlequah Thursday but an early deadline for the Labor Day weekend kept us from including that match this week. It will be included in next week’s edition.
Next action for the Lady Tigers will be Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Crossing Christian in Oklahoma City, followed by a match with Collinsville on Sept. 12. They will compete in the Lincoln Christian Tournament Sept. 13-14. Lincoln is the defending 3A Oklahoma State Champion.
Coweta’s next home match will be Thursday, Sept. 19 hosting Glenpool at 6 p.m.
Team Statistics: 3 aces, 13 kills, 4 blocks, 17 assists, 38 digs.
Individual Statistics: Alexxia Mercer 4 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs; Allyson Mercer 1 kill; Heather Stiles 2 aces, 15 assists, 8 digs; Kaycee Stiles 10 digs; Linzy Dill 1 ace, 7 kills, 2 digs; Alex Harper 1 kill; Jamie Sweetin 1 dig; Jaylynn Peck 1 assist, 2 digs; Madison Swift 4 blocks, 1 dig and Sydney Welborn 9 digs.
August Team Statistics: 38 aces, 146 kills, 204 assists, 29 blocks, 285 digs.
August Individual Statistics: Alexxia Mercer 2 aces, 35 kills, 2 assists, 9 digs; Allyson Mercer 6 aces, 19 kills, 18 assists, 6 blocks, 11 digs; Heather Stiles 5 aces, 134 assists, 33 digs; Kaycee Stiles 10 aces, 4 kills, 4 assists, 84 digs; Linzy Dill 6 aces, 46 kills, 1 assist, 13 blocks, 13 digs; Alex Harper 2 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs; Madison Swift 6 kills, 9 blocks, 1 assist, 9 digs; Sydney Welborn 1 ace, 1 kill, 40 digs; Jamie Sweetin 3 kills, 2 digs; Cameron Lydens 5 aces, 8 assists, 7 digs; Jaylynn Peck 1 kill, 2 assists, 45 digs and Taylor Welborn 1 assist, 3 digs.