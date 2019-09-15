Trailing Claremore midway through the fourth inning last week, the Coweta Lady Tigers literally exploded in the bottom half of the inning. They scored five runs to post a 5-4 victory and give themselves a split with the Lady Zebras in district play.
Senior centerfielder Maddie Wheat unloaded a three-RBI triple with the bases loaded to tie the score. Sydney Dill adding a game-winning single to right field that scored Wheat. Dill led the team with two hits.
Setting the stage for the big finish, pitcher Kirbi Tiger reached on an error to lead off the inning. Madison Hedge singled to left field and Ashlyn Oswald singled to centerfield to load the bases with no outs.
Tiger was forced at the plate on a fielder’s choice, but the bases were still loaded.
Rhilee Denton hit an RBI single to score Hedge with the first run, followed by Wheat’s triple and Dill’s game winning hit.
Tarun Robinson worked the first four innings in the circle. She allowed six hits, four runs, (two earned) while striking out three and walking two.
Tiger took the circle for the final three innings. She pitched a perfect slate, allowing no hits, no runs and no walks. She struck out three batters to earn the win in relief.
Following on the heels of that big district win, the Lady Tigers traveled to Tahlequah where they were eliminated last season one win away from the state tournament. Coweta won a marathon, nine-inning battle, 8-5. The Lady Tigers rallied for four big runs in the top of the ninth to raise their district mark to 5-3.
Braidyn Sheofee recorded four RBI’s off a triple and double.
That thrilling rally began with a single to centerfield by Wheat, followed by safe fielder’s choice and bunts from Dill and Iott to load the bases with no outs.
Following the first out, Tiger nailed an RBI single to score Wheat. Hedge followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to right field to score. Owald finished it off with a two-RBI triple line drive to left field, scoring Iott and Tiger.
Early innings saw Coweta score a pair of runs in the second inning. Tahlequah gained control with three runs in the third and Coweta tied the score in the fourth.
Tahlequah regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth before the Lady Tigers tied it in the sixth at 4-4 and sent the game into extra innings.
Tiger came to the circle in relief of Robinson in the third and finished the final 5.2 innings to secure her second straight relief win.
Robinson went 3.1 innings giving up three hits and three runs. Tiger allowed four hits and two runs.
Tahlequah left eight runners on the bases, while Coweta stranded nine.
Late last week the Lady Tigers defeated Tulsa Edison in 5A district play, 30-0. Tiger threw a perfect game in the circle. Only two errors marred the tremendous day for Coweta.
Oswald hit a double and triple with two RBIs and Wheat tripled with two RBIs. Karley McNamee and Iott both doubled with two RBIs apiece and 10 different Lady Tigers had hits in a bench clearing afternoon on the road.
“Right now, we need to win out on all district games and sit back and watch the other teams battle it out, since most of them have not played many district games at this point,” Head Coach Desiree Booker said. “We still have some errors that need to be cleaned up. We are talking more now on situational hitting. We have to get the key hits when we have runners on the bases.
Opening play in the Bixby Tournament, the Lady Tigers rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the bottom of the final inning to score two runs with two outs to defeat Newcastle, 2-1. Freshman Iott nailed an RBI single to centerfield after junior catcher Denton blasted a double to get the rally started.
“We had some errors that hurt us, but in the end, we had a freshman step up and redeem herself with the key hit that got us the win,” Coach Booker pointed out.
Second game action Friday saw the Lady Tigers on the other end of the same situation, losing to 6A Edmond Memorial in the bottom of the seventh 6-5 on a walk-off hit. The Lady Tigers got doubles from Denton, Iott and Oswald and scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-3 lead, before giving up 3 runs in the bottom of the inning.
Next up for the Tigers is a makeup district double-header at Tulsa Hale Thursday at 4:30 p.m. followed Monday hosting Fort Gibson for a non-district game at 5 p.m. and they travel to Pryor for a very important district showdown with Pryor Tuesday at 5 p.m.
For team and individual stats, go to this story at www.wagonercountyat.com.