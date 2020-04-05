Lakeside destinations adapt to crowds seeking wide-open spaces
People escaping coronavirus threats and congested urban areas are going to the state’s lakes and parks — and in some cases, bringing the congestion with them.
Nowhere is it more obvious than around Grove, Monkey Island and the rest of Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees, where some businesses are adapting and others have closed. State parks, likewise, remain busy with campgrounds and cabin rentals in demand but with facilities closed.
“People walk in and say it smells like a hospital in here instead of a bait shop,” said Sam Williams at Grand lake Sports Center in Grove. “I’m sanitizing my a — off!”
People crowd in on weekends but many who only occasionally stay at lakeside homes have come to those homes to stay a while, he said.
For the most part, people are mindful of the coronavirus situation, he said. Some need a reminder.
“It’s been real busy. We’re doing curbside service for bait, and we’re just letting a few people in at a time. You have to buy a 6-foot pole when you come in here so you can keep your place in line,” he added with a chuckle. “We’re just listening to what the governor says and hope we don’t get it like the big cities are doing.”
At Skiatook Lake, the fish are biting and anglers are buying.
An extra person was hired specifically to keep things wiped down and sanitized at Mister Bass Bait & Tackle in Skiatook, said clerk Terri Bodine.
“We’ve been really busy, but we keep it down to 10 people in the store at a time,” she said. “People are buying a lot of bait and tackle and groceries too.”
At a smaller bait and tackle shop and liquor store on Monkey Island, co-owner Trisha Husted said she felt she had to close.
The bait-and-tackle side of the business was just a bit too cozy.
“People wouldn’t come in one at a time; they’d bring in the whole family,” she said.
“On the front of our store every day I hang a sign. At first, it was ‘Stop the Spread’ and then ‘Stay at Home, hashtag flatten the curve.’ I’m covering the front of my building with signs.”
It hurts to close, but Husted said she feels safer this way.
“We needed the business, especially after last year was so bad because of the flood,” she said. “At first, we were so excited about this season, but then this.
“I tell people it was 90 days last year, and we got through it and we will still be here for their convenience when this is over too.”
Golf courses that are open while metro courses closed in recent days and wide-open spaces are the draw to the state’s public parks, according to Leslie Blair, public information officer for the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.
“We’re seeing a lot of traffic at the parks, a lot of day-use and people coming out in family groups,” she said. “As much as we love people to come to the parks, they do still need to practice safe and social distancing. Rangers will approach people and encourage them to spread out if they see something or if people have a complaint.”
Most park facilities are closed but some, like the check-in station at Little Sahara State Park, have come up with creative solutions to keep their distance as they hand out park passes.
“They’re using an (extension grabber tool) to hand out the wristbands at Sahara,” Blair said.
Adapt is what the staff at Artichoke restaurant in Langley had to do, according to owner Jim Sellers.
Take-out is not generally a specialty at a place voted one of the top 100 open-table reservation eateries in the country last year, he said.
But thanks to the coronavirus-inspired crowds, they’re relatively busy. A shipment of the best microwavable to-go containers available arrived before the weekend, he said.
“To-go orders are not terribly easy,” Sellers said. “We used to do a lot of catering so we’re set up to do it, but it’s not like planning for a night with a certain number of reserved tables.”
People need to remember restaurant staffs rely on tips for income, he said.
“People get curbside and they don’t think about tips,” Sellers said. “Our most loyal customers have been thoughtful and very generous, but it’s really something people need to remember in these times everywhere.”
At Meier’s General Store, a Council Hill bait-and-tackle shop popular with Tulsans headed to Lake Eufaula, business is good but the morning coffee crowd is gone and the minnows are bagged and left outside on the stoop.
“The regular morning crowd that sits down for two or three hours to talk politics and drink coffee can’t come in, but they were understanding,” said clerk Susan Douglas. “We’re busy but we still have to abide by the rules, and we don’t want people getting sick.”
Fishing being a big part of what brings people to the lakes is a big help for fishing guides, as well.
While corporate clients and out-of-state anglers canceled their trips, local families and small groups are picking up the slack, according to Rusty Pritchard of Pritchard’s Guide Service on Grand Lake.
He said keeping a 6-foot distance is difficult, but he tries not to be as close with people as he used to. Generally, he said he isn’t too worried about the virus on the open waters.
“I’ll keep going until the government decides to shut us down,” he said.