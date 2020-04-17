Landry Gum and Jaci Littell, the daughter of Oklahoma State women’s basketball coach Jim Littell, attended prom together.
The Gum family (from left: Trevor, Kevin and Landry). Kevin serves as the public address announcer for Oklahoma State women’s basketball, while Landry is a voluntary assistant with the program.
Oklahoma State women’s basketball play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Gum has a picture of his son, Landry, rolling out a wrestling mat in preparation for an OSU match. The photo captures an action Kevin was told nearly 21 years ago may never be possible for Landry. The front left side of Landry’s brain was injured during birth on May 18, 1999. Doctors didn’t expect Landry to live. If he did pull through, there was a high chance he would be diagnosed with cerebral palsy and would never walk. Now, Landry, who has epilepsy and is developmentally delayed, is less than a month away from his 21st birthday. He’s known as a staple of joy throughout the OSU athletic department. Landry is listed as a volunteer assistant by OSU women’s basketball, but he helps out with several sports throughout the year. “He can run, and jump, and play and he’s very social,” Kevin said of Landry. “He just makes everybody a better person, is probably the most common thing I hear from people up at OSU athletics and through the school system over the years and just all the involvements he’s been in the last 20 years. He just elevates people.” Kevin has been working with OSU women’s basketball for nearly 30 years, so Landry and his younger brother Trevor grew up around the program. It took some time for Landry to get comfortable with the program, but Kevin said Landry was around 8 years old when he finally began opening up. Landry’s relationship with OSU started with his best friend Kelby Carver. Carver was the grad assistant for the women’s team. He and Landry established a bond that eventually led Landry to start helping out during practice. “It really took off towards his senior year of high school when he kind of got a little older,” Carver said of Landry’s participation with the team. “He would go to his classes and as soon as high school was over he would go straight to the gym and come find me. We would get to work whether that would be setting up practice, or handing out gear or rebounding for the girls. He’d find a way to help out and it grew from on the court to off the court. We’re probably together five times out of the seven days of the week.” Trevor is a sophomore at OSU. He is also friends with Carver but said he appreciates the bond Landry has with him. Carver referred to Landry as his little brother. “Something about their friendship is very special because with a lot of kids like Landry they have kids that will come and hang out with them and stuff,” Trevor said. “But when it comes with Landry and Kelby’s relationship, I think it does just as much good for Kelby as it does for Landry. Kelby truly loves that boy and I haven’t ever seen anyone love Landry, with the exception of family members, like Kelby has. He truly cares.” Kelby’s love for Landry quickly rubbed off on the entire athletic department. When Carver was offered the game management job in the facilities department, he and Landry were a package deal. “During my interview, my boss was like ‘hey, just letting you know that Landry is going to be a part of my team too because I know how he’s a part of your team,” Carver said. “It’s not just me, it’s not just Landry. People kind of consider us together all the time.” This year was Carver’s first full year in his new role, and Landry has been a major help with several OSU sports. The coaches are appreciative of Landry’s commitment and love having him around their programs. “The last few years he’s taken on an important role as the manager for us,” OSU women’s basketball coach Jim Littell said. “He’s just a great kid with a big heart. Landry has been as good for our program as the Cowgirls have been for him. He’s a young man that brings a smile and a lot of joy to our program every day and it’s something that our kids really enjoy being around. He’s been really good for us all.” Littell said the most special moment for him as a father was when Landry asked his daughter, Jaci, to the high school prom on the Jumbotron during an OSU women’s basketball game. Landry and Jaci have been friends for years. Trevor said taking Jaci to prom was one of the happiest times he saw Landry. “That was a really cool night for me especially,” Trevor said. “And I know it was for him, but just to get to see my big brother just be one of the guys for the night and get to experience a prom just like all of us. He had the prettiest date in the whole school and it was just a pretty neat deal.” Littell isn’t the only women’s basketball coach in the Big 12 Conference who has a relationship with Landry. Many of the conference coaches have shared memories with Landry, also. He and Baylor coach Kim Mulkey even exchanged Christmas gifts this past Christmas. “Our conference coaches have been really good to him as well,” Littell said. “How can you not be great to that kid? He’s full of joy. He’s excited to come to the gym every day or be out on the softball field every day. He just brings a lot of love and joy to Oklahoma State.”’ Landry has a neurology appointment in Tulsa once a year. Kevin brings pictures and videos of what Landry’s done throughout the year so doctors can see his progress. The doctor always informs Kevin how beneficial it is for Landry to be immersed in OSU athletics the way he is. “(The doctor) tells me you have no idea how good this is for him and how fortunate you as a family are able to have him be hugged; and be high-fived, and be in the locker room with the rest of everybody, and be on an airplane or a bus and travel with a team,” Kevin said. “And all these things over the last number of years has just really helped his confidence (and) helped his self-esteem. It’s helped his moods and interactions to become a lot more consistent and pleasurable and happy.” Kevin said it also puts his mind at ease because he and Landry can share the same working environment. “It’s just really cool because no parent wants to be away from their children,” Kevin said. “I think that elevates even more so when you’re talking about a special needs child. For me to get to go to my job at OSU and look across the floor and see Landry putting out the towels and the chairs and interacting with people in facilities, but yet know that his dad and his security is right across the court from him, that’s a pretty special feeling.”
The Gum family (from left: Trevor, Kevin and Landry). Kevin serves as the public address announcer for Oklahoma State women’s basketball, while Landry is a special assistant with the program.
