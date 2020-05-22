Federal prosecutors filed a complaint of child sex trafficking against a Langley man after he reportedly attempted to coerce a mother to groom her 11-year-old daughter to perform sex acts.
Thomas James Heiner reportedly offered cash payments to a woman if she would allow him to molest her daughter. The woman told police of the offer during a traffic stop May 16, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in the release he intends to pursue "the full force of the law" against Heiner.
"We will argue for his detention while he awaits trial because we believe he poses a significant threat to children in our community and others," Shores said in a news release. "This child sex trafficking investigation and arrest are great examples of the important work being done by the FBI, Tulsa Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.
"When these law enforcement entities team up, Tulsans are most certainly safer and criminals are held accountable."
On Sunday, Heiner reportedly called the woman and asked for her and the child to meet him in a Tulsa hotel room for sex. On Tuesday at the direction of Federal Bureau of Investigation agents, the woman reportedly took several calls from Heiner which were observed and recorded.
In the calls, Heiner "discussed in detail" how he and the woman could groom the child, as well as claiming how he previously molested a 7-year-old child, according to a news release.
Heiner made his initial appearance in federal court Friday. Prosecutors must present the complaint to a grand jury within 30 days for the case to proceed to trial pending an indictment.