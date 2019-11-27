“Dear Santa, I’ve been a perfect boy, the most perfect boy in the world, possibly THE MOST PERFECT BOY OF ALL TIME!”
Elf: “Lump of coal type, right?”
Tama Van Horn
Runner upLooks like the sleigh’s extended warranty has expired.
Susan Gale Wickes
