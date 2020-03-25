A search is on after two men walked away from a minimum security prison in Vinita on Wednesday.
Devan Johnson and Kaden White, both 25, were reported missing at Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Johnson, described as a white male, 6'1" tall, weighing about 160 pounds with brown hair and black eyes, was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree burglary out of Oklahoma County and aggravated assault and battery out of Pottawatomie County.
White, described as a white male, 6'1" tall, weighing about 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, was serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree burglary out of Pottawatomie and a five-year sentence for second-degree arson out of Seminole County.
Law enforcement are actively searching the area near the prison, which is on the grounds of the Oklahoma Forensic Center.
Anyone with information on the inmates' whereabouts is asked to call the department of corrections' escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.