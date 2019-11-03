Leaders of an Oklahoma legislative committee tasked with overseeing creation of a new watchdog budget office do not plan to publicly release details of who applied to be the office’s inaugural director.
Chairmen of the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency Oversight Committee declined this week to give The Oklahoman the names or applications of those who sought to lead the office.
State legislators appropriated $1.7 million this year to create a watchdog budget office to oversee state agency spending and performance — a top priority for Republican legislative leaders. Once fully staffed, the office will have a director to oversee about seven employees.
Director applications were due Oct. 21.
