The Tulsa World will continue its “Let’s Talk” virtual town hall series on Tuesday with a focus on the mental strain of being isolated, handling family situations under emotional stress, working from home and dealing with fear.

Guests will be Mike Brose, chief empowerment officer of Mental Health Oklahoma, and Dr. Sara Coffey, director of child and adolescent psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences.

Sponsors are the George Kaiser Family Foundation, TTCU Federal Credit Union and OSU Medicine.

Wayne Greene, the Tulsa World’s editorial pages editor, will host the town hall.

Questions for the guests should be emailed to wayne.greene@tulsa

world.com, and are being accepted through noon on Tuesday.

This edition of “Let’s Talk” will be posted on tulsaworld.com at 6 p.m. A story on the town hall will be in Wednesday’s print edition.

