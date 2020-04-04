The Tulsa World will continue its “Let’s Talk” virtual town hall series on Tuesday with a focus on the mental strain of being isolated, handling family situations under emotional stress, working from home and dealing with fear.
Guests will be Mike Brose, chief empowerment officer of Mental Health Oklahoma, and Dr. Sara Coffey, director of child and adolescent psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Oklahoma State University Health Sciences Center.
Sponsors are the George Kaiser Family Foundation and TTCU Federal Credit Union.
Wayne Greene, the Tulsa World’s editorial pages editor, will host the town hall.
Questions for the guests should be emailed to
wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com.
This edition of “Let’s Talk” will be posted on
tulsaworld.com at 6 p.m. A story on the town hall will be in Wednesday’s print edition. Gallery: New movies and shows coming to Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu in April
Netflix original film: "Coffee and Kareem"
This action-crime comedy finds a little boy trying to break up a relationship between his mom (Taraji P. Henson) and her cop boyfriend (Ed Helms). Available now.
Netflix original film: "Love Wedding Repeat"
This romantic comedy about the challenges of a wedding day, with "Groundhog Day" elements, stars Sam Claflin ("You Before Me") and Oklahoma's own Olivia Munn (pictured at right). (April 10)
Netflix original film: "The Main Event"
Written by Tulsa native Zach Lewis, this family film finds a boy attempting to become a WWE champion with some mystical help. (April 10)
Netflix original film: "Extraction"
Chris Hemsworth plays a mercenary who must rescue the kidnapped son of a crime boss in this action-adventure tale from the directors of "Avengers: Endgame." (April 24)
Netflix original series: "Nailed It!"
"Nailed It!" Season 4: Mediocre home bakers are back to compete for more prizes. Available now.
Also debuting:
"Money Heist" Season 4: The burglars from this beloved Spanish-language hit return. Available now. "Brews Brothers": Siblings know beer in this new comedy. What they don't know: how to get along. (April 10)
Netflix original series: "#blackAF"
"
#blackAF": Kenya Barris (creator of "black-ish") and Rashida Jones are a couple in this domestic comedy. (April 17)
Also debuting:
"Cooked with Cannabis": Top chefs from around the globe go way beyond pot brownies in this cooking show. (April 20) "Middleditch & Schwartz": Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz in three comedy specials of two-person improv comedy. (April 21)
Netflix original series: "Never Have I Ever"
: Imagine show creator Mindy Kaling as a teen, and you have the premise of her new comedy about an Indian American teenage girl. (April 27) "Never Have I Ever"
Also debuting:
"After Life" Season 2: Ricky Gervais' brand of comedy is back, and it's brutal. (April 24)
Movie favorites arriving on Netflix in April
The "Lethal Weapon" series; "The Matrix" series (pictured); "The Social Network"; "The Hangover"; "The Perks of Being a Wallflower"; "Taxi Driver"; "Minority Report"; "Django Unchained"; "The Artist"; "Can't Hardly Wait."
Hulu Oscar-winner premiere: "Parasite"
The recent winner of the Academy Award for best picture,
"Parasite," makes its streaming debut on April 8 on Hulu.
Movie favorites arriving on Hulu in April
"Blazing Saddles"; "The Full Monty"; the "Kill Bill" films; "Misery"; "Romancing the Stone" and "The Jewel of the Nile"; "Spider-Man"; "Zombieland."
Hulu new series: "Mrs. America"
"Mrs. America": This FX on Hulu nine-episode period drama shows the battle to ratify an Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s and the lasting divisions that it created with Cate Blanchett portraying conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly (pictured). (April 15)
Also debuting:
"What We Do in the Shadows" Season 2: The comedy of vampires trying to get along after hundreds of years in today's world continues. (April 16)
Hulu new series: "Future Man" Season 3
"Future Man" Season 3: The final season of this Hulu original fantasy-adventure comedy starring Josh Hutcherson (pictured) returns. Available now.
Also debuting:
"Into the Dark": The horror anthology, with episodes based on holidays, has scared up some new episodes. Available now.
Others series past seasons debuting on Hulu in April
"Breaking Amish"; "Chopped"; "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" (starring Guy Fieri, pictured); "House Hunters"; "Property Brothers"; "The Food That Built America"; "Kids Behind Bars."
Amazon Prime Video original series: "Tales From the Loop"
"Tales From the Loop": This new series, based on a book, is a sci-fi drama about a community and its residents who live amongst a machine that was built to unlock mysteries of the universe and allow people to experience things thought only possible through science-fiction stories. Available now.
Also debuting:
"Bosch" Season 6: More of the irreverant Los Angeles homicide detective played by Titus Welliver. (April 17) "Dino Dana" Season 3B: New episodes arrive for this family series about a little girl and her dinosaur adventures. (April 17)
Amazon original movie: "Selah And The Spades"
"Selah and the Spades" (pictured, a 2020 original about student drama at an East Coast boarding school, available April 17).
Other Amazon original films, released theatrically, making their Prime Video debuts: "Les Miserables" (France's 2019 Oscar-nominated submission, available April 10), and "Invisible Life" (Brazil's 2019 Academy Award-submitted film, available now).
Movie favorites arriving on Prime Video in April
"The Lighthouse" (2019, pictured); "Rambo: Last Blood" (2019); 21 pre-Daniel Craig "James Bond" movies; "Gods and Monsters"; "Hotel Artemis"; "Shirley Valentine"; "The Bodyguard."
