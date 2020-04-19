The fifth Tulsa World “Let’s Talk” virtual town hall will look at the challenges facing local nonprofit groups because of the COVID-19 shutdown.
Scheduled guests include Alison Anthony, president and CEO of the Tulsa Area United Way; Carrie Vesely Henderson, Iron Gate executive director; and Annie Koppel Van Hanken, senior program officer with the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
The town hall forums are being moderated by Wayne Greene, editorial page editor of the Tulsa World.
The forums are being sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
To participate in the virtual town hall, email questions for the guests to wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com by 10 a.m. Tuesday. The town hall will be posted on the Tulsa World’s website and Facebook page Wednesday morning.