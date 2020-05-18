Keith Elder, executive director of Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, and Susan Neal, executive director of Gilcrease Museum, will be the guests on the next “Let’s Talk,” the Tulsa World's virtual town hall.
The two will discuss the COVID-19 challenge to the fine and performing arts, and the value of art in a pandemic.
The town hall will be moderated by Wayne Greene, editor of editorial pages for the Tulsa World, and sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
Questions for Elder and Neal can be emailed to wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The town hall will be posted Wednesday morning on the Tulsa World's Facebook page and website.
