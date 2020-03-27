Our community has supported our baseball team so unbelievably over the years. During this time, our local businesses that have supported our team are hurting.
If you get an opportunity, please support them. The majority of local establishments are open with curbside service.
Our local businesses are offering many things that are great deals for families during this difficult time. Please help show our appreciation for all that they have done for our Tiger family by supporting them during this time.
It’s a great day to be a Tiger!
Coach Cody Pair
Coweta Tiger Baseball and
Coweta Dugout Club