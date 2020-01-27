Twice in the last 20 years, I have been blindsided! No. 1, my retirement (roast) party from the school business, and No. 2, the action at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon last week.
Susu and I have had and still have the best lives that we could never have imagined 43 years ago!
Our children (Mat, Tim, JoAnna and JJ), our grandchildren (Kain, Kash, Doya, Hugh and Jude) and those we know as our extended family, and that is a bunch of folks we truly love!
I have always known my role was to stay out of the way of people who were hired to do a job. This award belongs to them! Here are the many names of a few, and realize there are MANY more: T. Vancuren, Porterfield, D. Johnson, Cariker, Poplin, Krafft, Bradley, Ray Hall, P. and D. O’Shea, Mrs. Finnell, Mrs. Hall, Mrs. Roberts, Mrs. Rohr, “Bud,” Ron, Everett, Mrs. Ritchie, Ms. Arnold, Mr. Rake and Mrs. Priddy.
This page is not large enough to list everybody (Mr. Lamkin and Mr. Gorham).
They know who they are and they know I appreciated their, “Show-up-and-get-it-done-everyday” attitude.
So, to those (whoever you are) who made our award possible, Sue and I thank you.
“Lifetime Impact” are two very “big” words. If we have done that, we have sure had fun doing it, and with the Lord’s help we will continue enjoying our way of life!
Rick & Suzanne Dossett, Owasso