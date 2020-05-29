The president's use of hydroxychloroquine as a prophylaxis for COVID-19 is akin to Michael Jackson's use of propofol as a sleep aid.
To use and/or promote the efficacy of a medicine for which it is not approved is called abuse. To do so is cavalier, irresponsible and potentially dangerous.
I would suggest that anyone, including the president, looking for an added line of defense against COVID-19 set aside his vanity and simply wear a mask while in public.
Millions of us have proven the side effects of this are negligible.
J. Steven Scott, Tulsa
