Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS EXPANDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS... BENTON...CRAWFORD...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA... ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CRAIG...DELAWARE...HASKELL...LE FLORE... MAYES...MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE...NOWATA...OKMULGEE...OTTAWA... ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA...WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK. * UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * A COMPLEX OF THUNDERSTORMS IS EXPECTED TO SPREAD INTO NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND FAR NORTHWEST ARKANSAS DURING THE MORNING. 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN ARE LIKELY IN MANY LOCATIONS WITH UPWARDS OF 4 INCHES OF RAIN POSSIBLE IN A FEW LOCATIONS. THESE RAINFALL AMOUNTS COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLASH FLOODS. IF FLASH FLOODING IS OBSERVED, ACT QUICKLY. DO NOT STAY IN AREAS SUBJECT TO FLOODING WHEN WATER BEGINS TO RISE. MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT DRIVE THROUGH WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH. TAKE A DIFFERENT ROUTE TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION OR WAIT UNTIL THE WATER RECEDES. &&