I am disappointed in our nation’s response to the terrible recent mass shootings.
The news media, both print and broadcast, have used the event as a political football for the purpose of selling news and to further their own agenda.
Everyone seems to feel a need to take sides as to whether it is President Trump’s fault for his tweets and rhetoric or the Democrats’ vindictive determination to destroy Trump and gain control.
To the families of those victims, it matters very little which side you are on. Both are sending a message of hate.
Most people agree there is no room for hate in this country, but very few recognize it in themselves.
Perhaps we all need to consider what we learned as children. Two such literary tools come to mind.
One is the poem, “All I Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” The other is “The Berenstein Bears and the Blame Game.”
Both are worth reading again.
I wonder if many of our public officials and a large number in the media flunked kindergarten or are just in need of a refresher course.
There is no doubt in my mind if we were a kinder people we would also be a happier and more prosperous nation.
When we are helping someone up, we stand taller.
When we are pushing them down, we lower ourselves.
Mary Edwards, Owasso