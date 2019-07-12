The fireworks situation within the Owasso city limits is totally out of hand. It is against the law to use fireworks in the city limits.
Why do we have a huge display called the “Red, White & Boom”? Why do we allow fireworks stands all over Owasso, even on the high school’s property?
Why do we never see a police patrol car in the neighborhoods on July 3, 4, or 5? There is absolutely no effort to enforce the ban on fireworks. It starts on July 1 and 2 and continues until they run out of fireworks.
It gets worse every year. Someone do something!
Vernon Bray, Owasso