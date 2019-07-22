I was encouraged by the letter to the editor concerning fireworks (“The fireworks in Owasso is out of hand,” Owasso Reporter, July 17).
I have lived in Hale Acres for over 40 years, and I can say this was the most horrendous, loud fireworks I had ever witnesses. This mess went on for over two hours, forget sleeping.
I did not call police, even though I should have. No police came; I guess no one called, including me. Maybe there is not enough notice before the Fourth.
We have other holidays coming up that can induce noise. Could we perhaps get a jump start on holidays and their noisy celebrations?
Elise Adams,
Owasso