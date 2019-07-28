In the current climate of striving to identify individuals in a politically correct way, I was surprised to see your headline on the front page (”Diabetics face rising expense of insulin,” Tulsa World, July 22).
As a diabetes educator (and I speak for many Tulsa educators), we seek to know the person who happens to have diabetes as an individual first.
The American Diabetes Association and the American Association of Diabetes Educators use the acronym PWD (persons with diabetes) to shorten the phrase and yet maintain individuality.
So many individuals who have come through diabetes education classes have expressed gratitude that we see them as people, not just as “diabetics.”
You missed an opportunity, Tulsa World, to educate folks!
By Jeri Mills,
Owasso