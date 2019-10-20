I find it offensive that history has been rewritten and once again Oaklawn Cemetery is being searched.
How many times will this cemetery be searched? I assume every time new technology comes along.
I have many relatives buried there. One was a Union soldier buried to the east of the entrance road, along with many of his siblings.
During the first search, I saw people sitting on his headstone.
When a state commission wanted testimony from people who lived through the riot, my former mother-in-law, now deceased, was told they didn’t need her testimony.
She was 10-years-old when the riot took place. Her father witnessed the first shot fired by a black man. He was coming down the courthouse steps and had to run for his life as he became a target.
My grandfather was a lawman from another county who was sent to help. He told my mother that the churches were burned because there were stockpiles of guns and ammunition in them.
It offends me that after 80 or 90 years we have rewritten the history, renamed it and excluded testimony from people who were there but had a different opinion of what they saw.
Ninety-eight years later we are still searching for answers we will never get.
Tulsa will never move forward as long as it is looking back.
Frankie Bordwine, Collinsville