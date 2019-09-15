Sen. James Lankford’s recent town hall at the Jenks Aquarium produced a question that so many Republicans, including the president, have all answered the same way.
The question was about immigrant children, seeking asylum in the U.S., being put in cages and separated from parents. It was quite disappointing to hear Lankford say he didn’t like it, but those cages were put in place by the previous administration.
Being quite sure he considers himself a Christian, I have to wonder if he thinks this answer will suffice once he meets his maker.
This answer, frequently used by those who seek to justify this inhumane behavior, is tantamount to one saying “Those gas chambers were already in the concentration camps,” or “Those ropes were put over the tree by the previous administration.”
Anything at all to deflect from what used to be an easy, moral answer.
Is it any wonder that people are starting to see through those claiming to be Christians and leaving churches in droves?
Brian Gunter,
Owasso