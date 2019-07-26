In case you have not been tracking this legislation, Congress has passed the “Legion Act,” opening membership to all honorably discharged veterans rather than restricting membership to specified periods of conflict.
This will directly affect the many veterans living in the Owasso area who would want to join the American Legion as well as veterans around the country who have served during peace time and would like to join the American Legion in their local areas.
The Legion Act will become law as soon as President Trump signs it, which we expect will be fairly soon.
Those interested in the American Legion can call the post commander at 918-809-3996 or email okamlegion237@gmail.com.
Patrick Ross,
Owasso