Remember U.S. standards
In September 1862, my father’s great-grandfather, Grandpa Tommy, was seriously wounded in the Civil War Battle of Antietam. Because of that Union victory, President Abraham Lincoln was confident enough to issue the Emancipation Proclamation.
It was due to his efforts and those of his fellow Union troops that slavery was ended on the North American continent.
His regiment went on to face Pickett’s charge at the Battle of Gettysburg, while my ancestor was still in a hospital in Philadelphia.
After that battle, Lincoln gave his famous address. He said Americans should never forget the sacrifice these men made to preserve our union and democratic republic, and that all men are created equal.
In today’s political world, politicians have found it expedient to divide our country by race and gender.
Dr. Martin Luther King said it best, saying he looked forward to a day when we judge people by their character and not by the color of their skin.
It’s past time that we return to that standard.
Robert Knight, Tulsa
Being thankful
On Dec. 17, seven members of the All Veterans Association were having breakfast at a restaurant. After we asked the waiter for our checks, we were told that someone had paid for our meal.
We did not know who they were but would like to thank them from the bottom of our hearts.
Robert McKim, Tulsa
Questionable spending
As an 86-year-old lifelong Republican, I get several letters a month from the Republican National Committee asking for donations.
A couple of months ago, the RNC spent several thousand dollars buying Donald Trump Jr.’s book to get it on the New York Times Bestseller List.
If the RNC can spend that kind of money on total nonsense, then it doesn’t need a donation from me or anyone else.
I have never, ever voted for a Democrat nominee for any office, but I will vote for Joe Biden if he is nominated.
J.P. Scoggins, McAlester
Editor’s note: The Republican National Committee confirmed and Federal Election Commission reports show nearly $100,000 spent on copies of Donald Trump Jr.’s book “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.” It has ignited a controversy about how bulk sales are calculated on the bestseller list.
Looking for GOP nominee
My U.S. congressman, Rep. Frank Lucas, recently issued a newsletter in which he stated that the impeachment inquiry regarding President Trump is a “partisan” process.
I happen to agree with Lucas but not in the way he suggested.
Republicans generally are marching in lockstep in support of President Donald Trump’s actions regarding the Ukraine affair despite clear and irrefutable evidence that he violated his oath of office.
Recently, 500 law professors from coast to coast signed a letter which stated that President Trump “betrayed his oath of office by seeking to use presidential power to pressure a foreign government to help him distort an American election, for his personal and political benefit, at the direct expense of national security interests as determined by Congress. His conduct is precisely the type of threat to our democracy that the Founders feared when they included the remedy of impeachment in the Constitution.”
Perhaps Republicans should take their own oaths of office seriously and act in defense of the Constitution and our democracy. Perhaps a Republican presidential nominee might be someone with honor and integrity as well.
Gary Holland, Stillwater