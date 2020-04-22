Choices to less stress
A stress management seminar I attended in Las Vegas 35 years ago left lessons I still remember and practice today.
It is all about the choices we make. Stressful situations arise in our life, some minor, some devastating. The consequences of how we choose to deal with them results in the degree of stress we retain.
A speaker said to look at the problem you are facing and consider the options. Are any of them acceptable to you? Can you choose one and either solve or ease the problem? If so, act on it, immediately if possible.
However, if none of those options are possible, you have only one choice: Accept the fact that you cannot change anything. Now you have eliminated stress and are in control.
Imagine the expressway is packed and you will be late for your appointment. What are your options? Take the next exit, dash through neighborhoods, stop signs, speed limits? Not workable.
What else? Honking the horn, pounding the steering wheel won’t change anything, except possibly damage your health. Nothing?
Choose to relax, put on some music, turn up the air conditioner/heater, be calm.
Analyze your options, make choices, then act on those that can eliminate your stress. Otherwise, accept the fact you have no control and move on with your life.
It’s your choice.
Monte Toon, Cleveland
Rogers wrong
I enjoy reading Will Rogers’ quotes published daily in the Tulsa World. However, I take strong exception to the inferences from his quote published on April 3.
The quote denigrated successful business people and indicated a person can’t get money without taking it from somebody.
In a successful market economy characterized by healthy competition and a fair playing field, businesses offer goods and services. Customers have an opportunity to exchange their money voluntarily for goods and services. At the end of the transaction, all parties involved should be happier.
If it isn’t favorable for all involved, the businesses are forced to adjust their prices or enhance the value of the product or service they provide. Otherwise, they will lose customers and, ultimately, go out of business.
The exchange of money for goods and services with favorable outcomes for all involved is the fundamental basis of free enterprise.
With all due respect to Will Rogers, the implication that businesses are “taking” money and that there is a winner and loser when a business person is successful is not a fitting description of free enterprise.
Roger Ramseyer,
Broken Arrow
Editor’s note: Ramseyer is 2020 chairman of the Tulsa Regional Chamber. The quote from Will Rogers was, “A man can make a million over night and he is on every page in the morning. But it never tells you who give up the million he got. You can’t get money without taking it from somebody.” — June 1, 1930.
Stop wildlife trafficking
I am concerned about illegal wildlife trafficking and urge elected officials to pass legislation to stop it.
Wildlife trafficking is a commercial enterprise that entails illegal poaching, taking and trading of wild plants and animals.
Our elected leaders need to pass legislation immediately that prohibits the wildlife trade and trafficking in the U.S., and the Trump administration should enforce existing laws at home and abroad.
As individuals and as a society, we can be diligent about knowing the source of products we consume. The wildlife trade exists around the world including here at home.
Not buying products that are derived from wildlife is a crucial action we can each take. We can prevent more wildlife diseases from infecting humans by putting an end to illegal wildlife trafficking and stop the exploitation of wildlife generally.
I hope our elected officials will take action to do so.
James Bethel, Tulsa
Conflicting stories
The April 13 edition provided two news stories that might understandably confuse some readers.
The front-page story “They’re depending on us” provided information about a worker for Tulsa SPCA providing dog food for a family who requested it.
The other, on the front page of the sports section, “Cowboys hang on for return of rodeos,” discussed how much “horse and bull-bucking rodeo cowboys” depended on the resumption of the 100 competitive rodeos in order earn a living.
The first story dealt with efforts to prevent cruelty to animals. The second dealt with the encouragement of cruelty to animals.
It’s the voters of Oklahoma who enable both due to the officials they elect. And, logically, Oklahoma voters shouldn’t be able to have it both ways.
William Dusenberry,
Broken Arrow