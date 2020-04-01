Help small businesses
The original purpose of stock issues is to help new companies raise operating capital.
We seem to have lost sight of the fact that investment in stocks and bonds are a form of gambling.
While small businesses may need financial help, I see no good reason to give multibillion-dollar, multinational companies money they do not really need.
Any company that is flush with money and other readily spendable assets should not be given money that could go to help those whom really need financial help.
Roger C. Redden, Muskogee
Goldwater’s prediction
I’ve been a registered Republican since I turned 18 years old; more than 27 years now. But I haven’t voted for a single Republican for over 16 years.
Sen. Jim Inhofe’s tone toward Democrats in his campaign ad perfectly reflects this odious attitude, and I don’t see how I could support the GOP anytime in the near future.
Inhofe is just like the other Republicans: white, Christian and culturally patriarchal.
I support small, functional government. I won’t support the hypocrisy of the Republican Party as it has made it completely impossible for true conservatives to argue the value of small functional government.
Barry Goldwater predicted that Christians wanting to take over the party just wish to use the government’s authority to tell others how to live their lives: who they can marry, what children they can adopt and even what rights women have in this society.
No real conservative, or even a person believing in a free society, can support this current incarnation of the Christian Republican party.
I can tell you as a conservative Republican that there is not one person still voting for Republicans who put their country before their religion. Not one.
That’s the most dangerous threat to freedom we have. Democrats must win.
Tim Shadley, Tulsa
Editor’s note: John Dean quoted Barry Goldwater in his book “Conservatives Without Conscience,” as saying in 1994, “Mark my word, if and when these preachers get control of the (Republican) party, and they’re sure trying to do so, it’s going to be a terrible damn problem. Frankly, these people frighten me. Politics and governing demand compromise. But these Christians believe they are acting in the name of God, so they can’t and won’t compromise. I know, I’ve tried to deal with them.”