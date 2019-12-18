Surprise medical billing
Elected leaders have a duty to serve their constituents fairly and transparently. I was taken back when I heard the news about surprise medical billing legislation within an unrelated bill. Thankfully, it did not pass.
I am writing to strongly urge our congressional delegation to allow surprise medical billing proposals to be debated on their own merit.
The presidential election is around the corner, and health care remains the most talked-about topic on any debate stage.
Surprise medical billing is a big part of that, and such a far-reaching issue ought to be debated fiercely.
Trying to take on these surprise bills through an amendment to an unrelated measure not only minimizes an important issue but also ignores the citizens and patients who have been subject to surprise bills.
Their voices ought to be heard, and our leaders owe it to us to listen, deliberate and give us the best possible solution.
Surprise medical bills are a critical issue to the American people, and the issue needs to be treated as such. With multiple solutions on the table, rigorous debate is the way to find the best option. Elected leaders owe us nothing less.
Monica Miller, Edmond
Editor’s note: Monica Miller is the executive director of the Oklahoma Rural Association.
Democrat hypocrisy
We all heard with our own ears former Vice President Joe Biden brag that he had threatened to withhold $1 billion of U.S. taxpayer money from the Ukraine government unless the Ukraine president agreed to fire the prosecutor investigating corruption in a gas and oil company of which his son, Hunter, was an officer.
The prosecutor was summarily fired. So wasn’t that the exact same crime of quid pro quo and bribery Democrats have accused President Trump of committing?
If the U.S. president has clear evidence that a crime against the U.S. was committed, doesn’t he have, not only the right, but the obligation to ask a foreign nation to investigate?
No man is above the law, as Democrats have incessantly reminded us lately. Therefore, shouldn’t that homily apply to former vice presidents as well as presidential candidates?
Why is Joe Biden above the law? What law did President Trump violate?
The entire Democrat imbroglio concerning the issue of impeachment comes down to one indisputable fact: If the same Ukrainian scenario occurred under the Obama administration, it would have been a total non-issue.
P.W. Cooper, Broken Arrow
Balance the Trump story
I find the story “Analysis: The 13 biggest Pinocchios of 2019” (Dec. 15) to be false because President Donald Trump was put in as a “Pinocchio” seven times.
That wouldn’t be possible because there aren’t seven President Trumps; there is only one.
Could the writer have included 13 good things President Trump did for this country in 2019?
I would like to read positive things about 2019 and not things that give America a bad name.
Michael Magnusson,
Broken Arrow
Editor’s note: Michael Magnusson is 14-years-old and part of Boy Scout Troop 10.
Stitt’s crazy threat
Who does Gov. Kevin Stitt think he is, a king? Threatening to shut down Class III gambling is crazy.
As if the state is supporting our schools?
We need all the tribal money we can get. Life is hard enough, and we need all the things that the tribes have done for us.
I am not a gambler or a tribal member, but I can see this move would be nonsense.
Jo Tillery, Collinsville