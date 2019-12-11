More journalists
For over two centuries, newspapers were our source of news. Journalists and reporters went out to cover stories dealing with activities affecting our lives, cities and the government, both state and national.
Many had close, confidential relationships with elected officials, corporate business owners, bankers and the clergy. They got information only they could get, and they used it prudently.
Artificial intelligence and complex algorithms are now capable of writing articles, stories and even books, but they don’t feel. They don’t have emotions.
That’s where reporters and journalists can do what machines cannot do.
They go face-to-face with people to conduct random, unplanned interviews. Based on their life experiences, education and connection with the citizens they live with, they can add the feelings and their unique conclusions that computers cannot.
I read articles every day written by individuals dedicated to their craft. They’ll spend weeks and even months researching a topic before presenting it for publication. They check and double check all the facts to ensure they’re correct, then add their unique outlook, thoughts and conclusions about what they’ve been investigating.
We need more newspapers, not fewer!
Technology has replaced the human element in presenting the news. Half-hour cable news shows can’t cover a story like a journalist can.
Robots, artificial intelligence and automation will greatly benefit mankind, but those machines and computers lack empathy, awareness, sympathy and the chemistry that makes us human.
C.P. Dwyer, Tulsa
TU shortsighted
Students of Latin American history at the University of Tulsa are engaged in a variety of end-of-the-semester research project presentations on interrelated topics concerning the failed U.S.-sponsored war on drugs, rapidly accelerating climate change and the often thorny politics of migration.
Significantly shaped by history across the Americas and the world more generally, these are the burning issues of our time, requiring close, complex and thoughtful consideration.
Yet as the TU administration and board of trustees stubbornly persist in their shortsighted and shallow plan to eliminate long established programs in the arts, humanities and natural sciences, one wonders how and where students will be afforded the space and time to deeply and critically engage the study of history, much less learn how to analyze information, reason, write and communicate effectively in an ever-increasingly complex, globalized world.
TU leadership may pay lip service to social justice and new trends and headwinds in higher education, but at the same time are so obviously cutting off the university’s nose to spite its face.
Andrew Wood, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Andrew Wood is the TU Rutland professor of American history.