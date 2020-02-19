Fear for country’s future
Fictional mafia character Michael Corleone said, “Don’t ever again take sides with anyone against the family again. Ever.” There was a price to pay for anyone that did.
Now comes President Donald Trump who has the attitude of not ever taking sides against him or his family — or anything he says or does — or a person will pay the price.
Trump hasn’t gone to the mafia extent of death, though he did say he could shoot a person on Fifth Avenue and no one would do anything. I don’t doubt it.
I fear for the future of our country. America has always been the good guy who stands up to the bad guy. America has always been there to help those who needed help. Problem is, when America needs help who will be here to help America?
It appears that America will not stand up to this bad guy.
Jim Tuttle, Chandler
Facts matter
How many of the voters for President Donald Trump know what is in the Mueller report?
I suppose not many because a lot in Congress never read it, and Attorney General William Barr misrepresented it.
Mueller proved that the Trump campaign tried to get Russia involved in the election. He just could not prove conspiracy and would not be able to indict the president because of a Justice Department policy.
Regarding impeachment, the U.S. General Accounting Office said Trump violated the law. Even some Republicans said his actions were wrong but not impeachable.
Sen. Mitt Romney said it was the worst thing a president could do and warranted his vote on removal.
It is so disturbing to me how much hate is coming over social media; none of it relating to facts. Trump started this with disinformation. Before posting, research the facts. Keeping our democracy depends on that.
Lanny Eubanks, Coffeyville, Kansas
Land mines kill innocents
Regarding the story “Trump shifts to authorize wider U.S. military use of land mines” (Feb. 1), land mines kill or maim thousands of innocent men, women and children each year.
Do we really need to start manufacturing them now?
Here is one reason why President Donald Trump would authorize them. They will sit in a warehouse moldering away for years or be smuggled out to countries warring on their own people.
But the big deal is that a manufacturer will be paid millions of dollars for these weapons, and Trump will get a huge million-dollar contribution for his campaign.
Fran Redding, Tulsa
Leadership is incompatible
A business is a dictatorship, a miniature centrally planned command economy that is kept in check by competition and regulation.
Democracy is a form of government in which citizens choose their representatives to implement their desires.
Democracy is collaborative process, opposite to business dictatorship, messy and a lot more difficult to manage successfully than a business because democracy involves reaching consensus among competing interests about what to do and how to do it.
Now let us compare the management styles of two elected Republican representatives in Oklahoma. By comparing Republican to Republican we remain politically neutral.
Gov. Kevin Stitt was elected based on his much-touted business acumen. After a year, we are beginning to see that he is our mistake. Stitt is a man used to dictating his terms in which it is his way or no way. He marked his own report card with an “A” grade.
In comparison, Mayor G.T. Bynum has been like a breath of fresh air in the city of Tulsa; not perfect, but much better than the previous incumbent who is of similar disposition to Stitt, dictatorial and disagreeable.
If we are to remain a democracy, then we need far fewer business leaders like Stitt and more leaders like Bynum, who know how to work with other citizens and get results not involving years of expensive litigation and a political circus.
Andrew Shead, Tulsa
Gaming fees perspective
It may be useful to put tribal gaming revenue and exclusivity fees paid the state in some comparative perspective.
The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association (OIGA) Summary of the 2016 Annual Impact Report states that tribal casino income that year was $4.75 billion. In that same year, the entire Oklahoma state budget was $7.14 billion.
Exclusivity fees paid to Oklahoma are about $140 million. Annual expenditures of Tulsa Public Schools are about $330 million.
Allegedly, exclusivity fees paid to the state are for education, enough to fund only Tulsa Public Schools for about five months a year. Some deal.
Eldon J. Eisenach, Tulsa