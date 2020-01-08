Senate demanding testimony
The New York Times reported that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and National Security Adviser John Bolton met with President Donald Trump in late August to express concerns that the administration’s withholding of military aid to Ukraine was ill-advised and that releasing the aid was “in America’s interest.”
Such concern expressed by high-level Trump appointees heightens the questions of the administration’s motive for withholding aid.
In the interest of a fair and complete trial of Trump’s impeachment in the Senate, I urge Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe, along with all of their Senate colleagues, to insist on the sworn testimony and cross-examination of Pompeo, Esper, Bolton and others so that the allegations of The New York Times may be either confirmed or refuted.
This may allow the American people to be better informed and the Senate to vote on removal of the president only after hearing all relevant evidence and testimony.
David S. Sowell, M.D., Tulsa
Stitt has personal agenda
Why has nobody asked the question: Why is Gov. Kevin Stitt stirring up such a controversy with the Indian casinos all of a sudden?
Everything he does is to advance himself and his personal agenda. He is not interested in politics at all.
I find it hard to believe, with his record of things, that he has the best interests of Oklahomans at heart and not his own personal interest and agenda.
Why doesn’t someone ask him what he’s going to do with this proposed money if he does get the compacts he wants?
Jerry Virden, Tulsa
Make draft rules fair
While everyone seems to be worrying about impeachment, how about we gnaw on a smaller bone for a while?
Why do U.S. males 18 years old, by law, have to register with the Selective Service for the draft and U.S. females do not?
If a male does not register, not only is he committing a crime, he cannot hold a federal or state government job, qualify for government job training or receive federal or state student financial aid.
In this time of gender elimination, it seems only fair that if a guy has to register then a gal should, too. We all know from all we hear and read these days that anything he can do, she can do better (or at least as well).
John Fenrich, Owasso
Editor’s note: In February 2019, a Texas federal judge ruled the Military Selective Service Act that provides for a male-only draft is unconstitutional under the Equal Protection Clause. The government has appealed the decision to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. In December, H.R. 5492 was introduced in the House by Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., and Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., to repeal the act and abolish the Selective Service System.