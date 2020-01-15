Abortion impacts population
An Associated Press article published on Dec. 31 stated the U.S. is experiencing the slowest growth rate in a century (“With births down, U.S. had slowest growth rate in a century”).
The story explained the “natural increase — the number of births minus the number of deaths” is due to declining births and aging population.
For the first time in decades, that number is less than 1 million. In 2019, the U.S. only grew about 1.5 million.
The growth, small as it is, is attributable to international immigration to U.S. and not natural increase.
The article attempts some editorial politicizing, blaming the usual suspects. It fails to mention the effects of induced abortions (excluding miscarriages).
Induced abortion can be surgically induced or through medication.
According to the Guttmacher Institute, 18% of pregnancies in 2017 ended in abortion (the lowest since 1980).
Approximately 862,320 abortions were performed in 2017, or about 13.5 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15-44.
The effect of abortions on the declining U.S. population growth cannot be ignored.
Robert E. Branson, Tulsa
CEO state politics
When Oklahoma’s governor was campaigning for office, he pledged to run government like a business. How’s that promise working out?
First, he signed a bill allowing anyone to carry a gun anywhere without permit or training. In theory, businesses, churches and schools can post signs forbidding guns within their buildings. In reality, enforcement requires electronic screening equipment and security guards.
Next, Gov. Kevin Stitt (who had rarely voted) hired “experts” making $100,000-plus salaries to advise him. No complaints from Republican legislators.
Oklahoma citizens (or customers?) had different priorities. Before Stitt’s election, a citizen-supported teachers’ walkout had forced reluctant Republicans to raise some taxes to provide limited funding increases for public schools.
A petition to expand Medicaid received three times the required number of signatures.
Stitt hired a consulting firm (for over $1.5 million tax dollars) to determine how to limit that expansion and delay receiving Oklahoma’s already-paid tax money until the changes are approved.
Finally, Stitt attacked tribal casinos, which employ Oklahoma residents and pour profits back into the state, helping our underfunded schools, medical care and other services.
The tribes have offered to work with Stitt, but he wants to spend tribal fees to hire an out-of-state law firm to force the casinos to close until negotiations are completed. If that happens, many people will lose jobs, and the state will lose revenue.
Is this any way to run a business or a state?
Connie Seibold, Tulsa
Needing Lankford’s integrity
I’m asking Sen. James Lankford to support calling witnesses in the impeachment hearings.
Doesn’t he want to hear directly from former National Security Adviser John Bolton and Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney about President Donald Trump and the hold on the funds for Ukraine? Don’t the American people deserve to know if the president was soliciting foreign help in his reelection effort and using foreign aid as a bargaining chip with a vulnerable ally?
While our politics frequently differ, I respect Lankford’s intelligence, faith, integrity and commitment to the oath of office. This constituent is asking to please put country before party and have a legitimate hearing, under oath, with testimony from the men who were there.
Kristina Kiehl, Tahlequah
Tribes help Oklahomans
I’m very disappointed in the way Gov. Kevin Stitt is treating the tribes over increasing the amount given to the government.
Without the help of the tribes, the roads would need replacing, bridges repaired and other things the state does not have money to pay for would be neglected. The tribes have probably done more than an increase in taxes would have accomplished.
Besides the hard feelings, this dispute over gaming compacts could be creating a wedge in relations.
I say leave the tribes as they are and keep relations good.
I’m disappointed in the governor, and this could affect chances of reelection. I know I will remember.
Myrna Thompson,
Sand Springs