Full mask coverage
Is it unfair of me to ask the following?
Is Gov. Kevin Stitt waiting for some requisite number of people to die before he musters the courage to mandate the full protective measures needed to keep the COVID-19 virus in (admittedly precarious) check?
Is Mayor G.T. Bynum waiting for some requisite number of people to die before he musters the courage to mandate the full protective measures needed to keep the COVID-19 virus in (admittedly precarious) check?
And is the Tulsa World waiting for some requisite number of people to die before it musters the courage to publicly urge the full protective measures needed to keep the COVID-19 virus in (admittedly precarious) check?
If I have worded any or all of those three questions unfairly, please tell us how and why.
Perhaps part of the hesitancy stems from what the establishment clause of the U.S. Constitution surely mandates: Religious and secular institutions must be treated equally.
Another part of the hesitancy is surely that our governor, our mayor and the Tulsa World do not want to see unnecessary damage done to our economy. Nor do I.
But each of us should ask ourselves this question: Would I sacrifice the life of a loved one in order to keep my job or to save my business?
These are indeed times that try all our souls.
Bill Hollingsworth, Tulsa
No German statues
As a retired automotive engineer whose headquarters is in Stuttgart, Germany, I traveled there and to an Austrian factory often.
I enjoyed seeing their historical sites and structures thousands of years old.
But in all my travels I never once saw a statute of Adolph Hitler, Joseph Goebbels, Adolph Eichmann or any other Nazi general.
It’s almost like they were ashamed of what they did.
William Luther, Broken Arrow
Mailer at taxpayer expense
Why is a full-page color mailer from Congressman Kevin Hern, “prepared, published and mailed at taxpayer expense?”
The mailer, “An Update From Your Congressman Kevin Hern” touts the efforts to “restore jobs and revive the economy” and “rebuilding what COVID-19 destroyed.”
I, as a taxpayer, want to know why Hern finds it necessary to spend our tax dollars on a mailer to praise himself.
It is his job. If he needs fans in the stands to cheer for doing his job, maybe he should reconsider the choice of running for a public office.
The mailer provides two phone numbers, Tulsa and Washington, D.C., to get in touch with him. But when calling, a person either gets a greenhorn staffer who can’t answer questions or has to leave a message.
I support Hern and all our D.C. leaders and appreciate the job they do to protect our rights and freedoms.
However, I do not support them spending taxpayer money to send a postcard that pats themselves on the back and toots their horns.
Just do the job, and we will see the results.
Jake Rowland, Bixby
TPS vote appropriate
I have to disagree with the editorial board’s opinion on the timing of the vote on Superintendent Deborah Gist (“Tulsa School Board should have postponed superintendent contract vote,” July 6).
The new board members do not have the institutional knowledge necessary to make this vote.
Their vote could not possible be based on board knowledge and experience.
The superintendent deserves to be judged by those with whom she has worked with for the time period involved, not be judged by two new members whose vote would be suspect.
Gabrille W. Jones, Tulsa
Police reform affects all
It is a fact that the majority of wealthy white people live better than the majority of African American people.
But there are just as many poor white Americans who face hardships of poverty and police brutality. It’s as if the mainstream media has deliberately left them out of the conversation.
Anyone who has ever seen “The Outsiders” or “8 Mile” knows this is true.
Every day, white people are shot and killed by militarized police forces in small towns and rural trailer parks.
Yet, the mainstream press has hijacked the problem of police brutality and reform and transformed it into a highly divisive racial conflict.
This not only takes the spotlight off police brutality, it also serves to divide two communities that would otherwise be allies in fixing the problem.
Andrew Dennehy, Hominy