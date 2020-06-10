Remember Obama messes
So much has been written either praising or demeaning President Donald Trump. We should remember what President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden left behind.
After eight long years, I cannot decide which of their accomplishments are most notable.
My current list to choose from contains promoting policies that drove U.S. manufacturing to other countries, appointing liberal judges such as Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, allowing ISIS to become stronger, allowing the IRS to target conservatives, spying on the Trump campaign, undermining U.S. police, trying to secretly give $1.7 billion to Iran, attempting to nationalize health care, sequestering our military and promoting the gay agenda to redefine marriage.
Obama went on an apology tour, did not replenish N95 face masks after H1N1 in 2009 and took steps to undermine the First and Second Amendments,
In that administration, there was an Iran nuclear deal assuring it would get nuclear bombs, the rise of ANTIFA and political correctness, increase of 33% in food stamp recipients and more investment in other countries like China.
Don’t forget Obama’s international policies with Benghazi, Libya and Israel, the debacle creating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and his hostility toward religion.
The partisan news media has proven that the average U.S. citizen can be talked into believing anything. It just requires telling half of a story.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller proved that Trump’s people are not Russian puppets but some continue pushing the myth.
Randy Roeber, Tulsa
Grateful for book reminder
Hats off to editorial writer Ginnie Graham for her wonderful article on President Harry S. Truman (“Lesson on how leaders used to give ‘em hell,” May 17).
After reading it thoroughly three times, it occurred to me that not only was he one of my favorite presidents but also a top favorite with my father, Joe Blackman.
Over the years, I’ve heard many quotes and stories from my father that are written in Merle Miller’s book, “Plain Speaking, an oral biography of Harry S. Truman,” published in 1974.
Many years ago my father gave me the book. It has been on quite a journey over the past 40 years.
A bit of panic ensued as I dashed to our den library to hopefully find it. And there it was, sitting between Abraham Lincoln and Barbara Bush.
My Dad took excellent care of his things, and this 46-year-old book is in great shape.
Tomorrow I’ll begin reading it again with gratitude for my Dad’s influence and thankfulness for Ginnie Graham’s piece that brought this special president into my life again.
Ann Maske, Tulsa
Expect COVID-19 resurgence
We were so close to beating the COVID-19 pandemic, only one to two incubation cycles away from success.
And then, our leaders at both the state and federal levels decided they didn’t want to win and instead chose to play for a tie.
The decision was made that the goal was merely not to overwhelm the medical community, instead of saving American lives.
This is extremely disrespectful to our medical community, essentially telling them that instead of beating this disease, we are going to work them until they drop.
The idea that the COVID-19 outbreak will abate during the summer heat is easily disproven. Australia has just gone through its hottest summer on record, yet its outbreak chart is almost identical to those in the northern hemisphere.
Now that so many states have eased restrictions, I fully expect we will see a large resurgence and a secondary lockdown before July 4.
Realize that this will be a complete restart of lockdown procedures. We won’t get credit for the time we’ve already spent cooped up.
And finally, if a strategic plan to address the COVID-19 outbreak includes any of the following words — assumption, hope, pray, wish, magic or miracle — then the simple fact is that there is no plan.
Gerry Smythe, Broken Arrow