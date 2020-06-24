Hold media accountable
My brother was a very good police officer for over 20 years. At least 90% of these men and women are good at what they do.
I remember the stories he used to tell my brothers and I about his experiences, and one thing was a common factor. Both sides were usually scared when things got tense.
The police are trained to control their fear, to an extent. Like all of us, some are better than others.
However, when about two dozen officers are facing about 2,000 angry voices, they don’t need a cameraman making them a target.
All participants need to be accountable, including the media. They shouldn’t take sides, and they don’t need to endanger anyone.
Maybe the media needs better training too.
Randall Eslick, Tulsa
Public health failure
Who is left to protect us from a public health threat? I’m in the high-risk category for catching the coronavirus. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Mayor G.T. Bynum failed in the most important function of government: to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public.
The Tulsa City-County Health Department had been recently reporting an increase in the high number of new COVID-19 infections in Tulsa originated in large gatherings in enclosed spaces.
The rally for President Donald Trump on June 20 constituted a public health nuisance that could cause many Tulsans to catch the disease and possibly die.
I have never seen such weak leadership from our city in its most important duty to protect the public. Their inaction makes a mockery of the police power of the state to protect its citizens and undermines all of our laws.
It puts Trump and the Republican Party above the law. Their fear of Trump now puts me in the position of having to fear for my life.
John W. Moody, Tulsa
Who pays?
I am waiting for the million or so President Donald Trump supporters to show up.
Maybe the no-shows didn’t come to the festivities because of fake news, that might be a possibility. Nope, that can’t be, could it?
Maybe people are starting to see what is really going on. And could it be supporters are no longer the supporters he thinks he has?
Who foots the bill for all the festivities for the Tulsa appearance? We all know that answer — for maybe at most 15,000 Trumpers. And let’s not forget there were positive cases with some of the front people. But there again, it’s fake news.
Eric Johnson, Tulsa
Kept out
Saturday afternoon, my wife and I decided to go see how many Donald Trump supporters who did not have tickets to attend the rally would be outside supporting President Trump. Because of overwhelming tight security, no supporters where allowed in the fenced area surrounding the BOK arena.
In normal times, as seen in previous rallies, thousands would have been outside in support of the president.
We assume because of the COVID-19 paranoia and recent protests that turned to riots, Tulsa authorities did not want to be embarrassed. Poor decision.
Thousands of us supporters where kept at least three blocks away. The fenced security area was empty. TV telecasts showed the arena was not full. The fake news media reporting low rally attendance and did not mention that Trump fans where prevented from even getting close.
Tim Hendricks, Bixby
Faith renewed
Thanks, Tulsa!
The much hyped Donald Trump reelection rally failed to fill an arena of 19,000, despite a well-hyped attendance of a million people and multistate advertising.
I have a renewed faith in justice and humanity.
Stay strong and healthy.
Sharon McGovern, Tulsa
