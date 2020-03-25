Not your grandma’s school
Like Editorial Editor Wayne Greene, I also attended public school “An unambivalent love song to public schools,” March 1).
During the 1950s, I could walk the five blocks to and from the school without being a target.
Instead of school lockdowns, our life-saving plans consisted of fire and nuclear bomb drills.
If an atomic bomb hit, there was no bunker to gather in, so we crouched under our desks.
We had our bullies. If I told my Dad that I was being picked on, without looking up from his newspaper, he’d say “clock ‘em.”
Nowadays, we send our children off to school with a tinge of anxiety that we might never see them again.
We can’t help visualizing kids gathered together in buildings where they’re easy targets for any predator with an automatic weapon. Think fish in a barrel.
Is it any wonder parents are opting for homeschooling or online schools?
Since we, as adults, cannot protect our kids, it’s time to empower them.
Let’s insist that a condition of passing to the next grade level and earning a high school diploma requires proficiency in self-defense classes such as boxing, tae kwon do or judo.
We also have electronic tools. Pocket-sized personal devices can easily set off to screech when there’s trouble.
We have security systems for our homes, and cameras in our doorbells. We have identification and GPS chips implanted in our pets. Why is it immoral to implant those chips in a child?
Cathy J. Hunter, Broken Arrow
Stitt needs to act now
A plea to Gov. Kevin Stitt: Protect Oklahomans from the COVID-19 virus and issue a stay-at-home order.
Social isolation is the only proven way to bring down infections in our families, communities and state and to protect our health care system, doctors and nurses from an impossible flood of sick people.
It’s a hard choice, but that’s what leaders do.
Please don’t wait until the cases begin to spike, and our house is burning to the ground. Think about Italy.
Let’s not be the last to act.
Scott Swearingen, Tulsa
Issue stay-in-place order
The threat of COVID-19 is real and imminent. For the good of his constituents, Gov. Kevin Stitt must act now to order the people of Oklahoma to shelter in place.
This will slow the spread of the virus and allow the state’s health care apparatus to stay on top of the demand.
By acting decisively now, he will save lives and prepare the way for Oklahoma and the nation to recover more quickly.
By hesitating, he is putting the elderly, immuno-compromised and ill at risk, not to mention others who are less likely to die from COVID-19 but will be unable to receive treatment in an overloaded medical system.
As an employee of a public university, as an Oklahoman, as a Christian and as a human being, I beg the governor to do the right thing.
Karl Siewert, Tulsa
Rainy day gratitude
I seem to remember the Tulsa World editorial board giving Gov. Kevin Stitt some serious flak about not spending that extra $200 million from last year.
At his press conference Sunday, the tone appeared to be nothing but gratitude that there is a Rainy Day Fund we can tap if needed.
I suggest another editorial expressing gratitude that we have a governor and a budget focused on the present and the future.
Larry Scott, Tulsa
Fact or fiction
Here’s something Oklahoma ranks high in: percentage of residents unable to distinguish between fact and fiction (and their sources).
James Blackburn, Tulsa