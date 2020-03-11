Pray for course correction
President Donald Trump plays Russian roulette with national security, rapes the rule of law repeatedly and lies to us daily.
This high priest of hate speech is known by his fruits, a deeply divided nation at war with itself with mounting fear and panic materializing in a tanking stock market.
Enabled by a cult-like GOP and its craven party partisanship, Trump has free rein to trample the public trust and to hell with the consequences.
Pray for a course correction in November.
Charles Underwood, Sapulpa
Sharing blame with Trump
I take profound exception to Gary Abernathy’s editorial column “Spare me the moral lectures about Trump” (Feb. 22).
He lists some of the criticisms being hurled at President Donald Trump and says a similar list of derisions could be compiled by opponents of any other candidate or previous president. Give me a break!
No one who has ever occupied the Oval Office can hold a candle to the misdeeds and failures of Trump as a president or as a human being.
Then, Abernathy attacks Michael Bloomberg as if his faults somehow excuse Trump’s behavior.
Further, he tries to make the case that those who criticize Trump supporters exhibit a superior snobbish attitude.
Mostly, I think those on the left are completely bewildered that people continue to support the current occupant of the White House.
Trump deserves most of the disparagement leveled at him by those who see his corrupt character, and those who still support him own a share of his failures.
Stephen Walker, Tulsa
Americans needing agreement
My husband loves to read the daily paper and is a Vietnam War veteran. Most of us hate war, and he finally forgave others who treated soldiers coming home so badly. Soldiers learn to see no skin color or political party.
We did not appreciate a letter with the words Republican and redneck in the same sentence (“Death penalty story shows bias,” Feb. 28) or another that called followers of President Donald Trump bigots (“Vote out lawmakers hurting race relations,” Feb. 28).
For 52 years a Democrat and Republican have lived together.
Seeing the hate and weaponizing of the FBI, CIA and Congress, we both say enough. Americans are capable of working in a bipartisan manner for good causes!
Can we allow others leeway as we stand for the right to life of the unborn, feed the poor, work on the environment, help the homeless, strengthen our economy, care for wounded veterans and renew our depleted military?
Can we observe or admit that the border wall is working to stop drugs and human trafficking and encourage migrants to become citizens legally while U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement works to remove immigrants living here illegally and committing serious crimes?
Can’t we agree that Mexico, Canada and other countries on the continent are fighting the same problems and that the new trade agreements will bring fair trade practices with America?
Why did 100,000 people warmly greet President Donald Trump in a democratic India while we at home were told to hate him?
Remember, working together brings unity no matter what your party affiliation.
Helen Hickey, Sand Springs
Cynicism or blindness
I have a very low opinion of President Donald Trump, but I know and respect some people who like him.
I have the good manners not to ask them, “How can you support someone who lies all the time, demeans women, thinks he’s a dictator and is a racist and so on,” as writer Gary Abernathy lists in his Feb. 22 column (“Spare me the moral lectures about Trump”).
But I have to admit, I wonder what people see in this deeply flawed president, so I was interested to hear how Abernathy responds to such questions.
His answer is that “a similar list” could be compiled for “any other candidate or previous president.” Really?
He sees no difference between Trump and any other politician? This is either profound cynicism or deliberate blindness.
Then Abernathy goes on to say Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg “is quickly rivaling Trump on the sheer volume of regrettable words and deeds…” and presents some Bloomberg comments that supposedly reveal him to be a “condescending elitist.”
I’m not a Bloomberg fan, but no one could fairly equate these few out-of-context words of Bloomberg with Trump’s unrelenting stream of maliciousness.
I don’t know how Abernathy acquired his apparent loathing of “liberal elite” Democrats, but he is letting it blind him to how far astray Trump has led this country and how much better we can do in selecting a new president.
David Scharf, Tulsa