Bigger than coronavirus
While our leaders are busy comparing the coronavirus to the flu, polar ice caps are melting due to climate change.
This arctic ice just happens to hold many viruses for which humans have very little immunity. In the right conditions, these viruses could have the ability to infect humans.
In fact, this has already begun to happen with marine mammals like seals and sea lions, according to researchers at the University of California-Davis.
Maybe instead of blowing off the coronavirus, our government should figure out how to contain a highly contagious virus like this, using it as a dry run for something bigger and more dangerous.
Garrett Yalch, Tulsa
Slow coronavirus response
While prompt, aggressive responses to the COVID-19 pandemic has produced a decrease in new cases in South Korea and China, the lack of leadership in this country has lead to a continuing escalation of cases.
President Donald Trump gutted the pandemic response officials in 2018 and never replaced them. The GOP is fighting in court to remove health care away from 30 million Americans.
Trump is spreading ignorant, dangerous misinformation and lies.
On Feb. 28, Trump called the pandemic “the Democrat’s new hoax” (NBC News). He has suggested it is fine to go to work when sick and that the death rate is like the normal flu.
Trump has repeatedly said the vaccine could be ready within months, whereas experts say it will be more than a year. Trump indicated that the COVID-19 danger could just “miraculously go away in April” when the weather warms.
Trump worked to delay the testing process, to keep the numbers low and to keep the stock market from making him look bad. He proclaimed, “Everyone who wants a test can have a test,” but even Vice President Mike Pence said it will take weeks.
South Korea has tested almost 200,000 citizens. As of March 6, we had tested fewer than 2,000.
This pandemic has exposed the inept administration of Trump not filling his administrative positions and being more concerned about playing golf at Mar-o-Lago and Trump’s re-election than he is about the health of Americans.
J. David Wemhaner, Jenks
Reinstate driver fees
The Tulsa World editorial “Fiscal car wreck (March 10)” was spot on. Here is another suggestion.
With as many seniors as we have in Oklahoma and more qualifying daily — all receiving driver’s license renewals at no cost — why not reinstate those fees?
We’re driving on the roads and using the same services as the under-65 crowd, so we should pay our share.
Some would argue that they can’t afford $8 or $10 every four years, but is that really true? Most people spend that much on coffee and/or sodas in a week.
Elaine Egbert, Claremore
Create a Moderate Party
In regards to the letter about a new political party, I agree with almost everything except for the name (“America needs a new political party,” March 14).
Instead of the Fourth of July Party, I think it would be correct by the name the Moderate Party, after the writer stated, “… moderate party that will govern on facts and not fear and emotions.”
Lee Cornelius, Tahlequah
Foundation of lies
When Watergate reporter, Bob Woodward gave the commencement address in Oklahoma City in 2017, he said the problems we have today with each side claiming their own facts started in the 1968 election of Richard Nixon.
We can see a four-minute video of Nixon on YouTube derailing the Vietnam peace talks in a time of war.
Hear Hubert Humphrey proposing the peace talks. Hanoi agreed for the first time. Then we learn that President Lyndon Johnson had secretly bugged the South Korean embassy and caught Nixon sending a secret envoy offering President Nguyen Van Thieu a better deal if he would boycott the peace talks.
Nixon lied to Johnson and said he didn’t do it, and Johnson let Nixon by with that lie.
For almost six more years, American soldiers died so Nixon could be president. Nixon resigned, but we can’t force out voters who believe a lie.
President Jimmy Carter was elected for his personal integrity, but four years later an even worse president was elected, Ronald Reagan. He did not fix our economy.
Reagan tripled our debt from about $900 billion to $2.6 trillion.
Nobody told the American people the truth. Now we have an even more corrupt president.
No relationship, and no country can stand built upon a foundation of lies, not even the U.S. president. Donald Trump says President Barack Obama taped him, and I believe he is right.
I don’t want to wait 50 more years to see those tapes.
Linda Whitmire, Tulsa