No snark needed
I’ve been reading many of the letters to this paper during the COVID-19 virus.
The letters from haters of President Donald Trump are the most unwelcome during this time.
One recent letter about the president’s handling of this crisis was just snarky. At a time like this, such a letter telegraphs indifference to the real suffering this virus is causing.
Another letter was concerned not about the human suffering of the crisis but that China is being blamed for it. It suggested mobs would attack the first Chinese person found. Nuts!
This disease came from China, and the authorities there kept it quiet until it was too late to stop its spread.
Ted King, Claremore
Thought untenability
I was greatly saddened reading the Tulsa protesters’ rally article with the young boy holding a sign (“Protesters rally in Tulsa against lockdowns: ‘Just open it up; we can handle it,’ ” April 20).
He is being indoctrinated politically and may never question the framing beliefs he has inherited. A truer understanding should filter down to an open mind with natural maturity.
Are we so afraid of the untenability of our thought that we must indoctrinate so early?
James Blackburn, Tulsa
Inhofe’s loyalties
According to the latest issue of “The Week” magazine, the Joint Committee On Taxation found that Senate Republicans placed a provision in the relief legislation that allowed 82% of the benefits of the changes made by this provision go to 43,000 taxpayers earning more than $1 million annually and giving them a $1.6 million tax break.
This is happening while Americans earning less than $100,000 will get only 3% of the benefits.
I wonder how many people in Oklahoma are earning under $100,000 and how many over $1 million. These Oklahomans are represented by Sen. Jim. Inhofe.
This begs the question, who does Inhofe really represent? Remember this in November when election time comes around.
Larry Vandiver, Tulsa
Keeping Congress at home
Back in 1966, our government created an organization for computer research: Advanced Research Projects Agency Network, which developed the internet.
One of its primary objectives was to create a secure communication network for our military. If one link was interrupted, then multiple alternate paths could carry messages.
We now have glaring and potentially catastrophic security problems that could be alleviated by the internet.
Our nation’s government officials are now at risk when they meet face to face in Washington. And, according to media reports, our military is preparing plans to evacuate government officials if the environment becomes intolerable.
There’s no physical reason officials have to meet face to face in Washington. They could adapt internet software to meet virtually. Members of Congress could work from home as many others are now doing.
I can’t speak to legal restrictions, but we should be hopeful restrictions can be overcome. We should be hopeful because such a change would have significant advantages.
We could benefit from having stay-at-home representatives.
When lobbyists wine and dine our representatives, local prying eyes are likely to witness their meetings. We could benefit from representatives who remain more in touch with the hometown folks.
This is a time of crisis that gives us a unique opportunity for change. We should seriously consider this possible change.
Richard Waddell, Tulsa
Too early
I feel for Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. I, too, feel that it is too early to stop sheltering in place.
I and my family will continue to shelter. We want to eat out and get our hair and nails done as bad as the next person. I need my eyes checked. I want to get back to church.
However, Friday is still too early. I will continue to stay at home for at least another month.
Bynum is pressured to open up.
Jo Tillery, Collinsville
Trump’s boundless ego
Reading the Tulsa World, there is an article about President Donald Trump having his name appear on the relief checks being sent to individuals (“Stimulus checks to bear Trump’s name in unprecedented move,” April 15).
It is not President Trump who is responsible for these checks going out, but rather it is Congress and the taxpayers who are footing the bill.
His ego has no bounds.
David Thomas, Tulsa